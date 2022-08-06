The livestock sale will begin at 9 a.m. Aug. 26 in the show arena at the Defiance County Fair.
This year’s sale order is: poultry and egg production, sheep, swine, royalty gift basket, beef steers, dairy steers, beef feeder calves, dairy feeder calves, goats, lactating goats, lactating dairy and rabbits.
All animals sold during the sale are projects of 4-H or FFA members in the county.
The junior fair exhibitors complete quality assurance and livestock skill-a-thons as well as going through fair judging for their respective animals.
The 2020 sale had 386 animals go through the arena. It grossed $206,477 in sales.
Organizers hope this year’s sale will surpass that amount as people come out to support the junior fair goers and their hard work throughout the year.
Multiple buyers are allowed for each animal. Individuals who wish to do add-ons are welcome to show their support as well.
Add-ons are money added on top of the premium price for the animal, and are a good way to support junior fair members for those unable to attend the livestock sale. Individuals wishing to do add-ons must be a register buyer and complete a add-on form. Add-on money will be accepted through Sept. 15.
Those bidding during he auction will receive a catalog list of all the animals in the sale as well as their weights and owners. Buyers may pay with cash, check or credit cards.
The sale’s bidding structure is based on a premium bid. Buyers will pay the actual amount of the bid. Winning bidders will pay the support bid of the animal and the premium bid. Those wishing to keep the animal must state it is a keeper animal and where it will be processed.
Those purchasing grand champion or reserve champion animals are asked to come to the photo area under the tent by the show arena immediately following their winning bid to have a photograph taken with the junior fair exhibit and animal.
For more information about the junior fair livestock auction, visit defiance.osu.edu and click on 4-H youth development.
