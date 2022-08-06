Individuals are asked to help support the Defiance County Junior Fairboard and area food banks by bringing a food item to donate all during fair week.
Individuals are asked to help support the Defiance County Junior Fairboard and area food banks by bringing a food item to donate all during fair week.
The donation will be put in the Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer initiative. Sponsored by Farm Credit Mid-America and Rural 1st, the initiative is designed to help junior fairs raise food donations for their local food banks through a competition between county fairs across the state.
Last year was the first year for the program, which was held in just eight counties in central and southeast Ohio. Those counties collected more than 21,000 pounds of food, which was donated to 18 local food banks. One county collected more than 5,000 pounds of food and won a $5,000 case prize.
Farm Credit Mid-America and Rural 1st team members from across Ohio have pledged to expand the contest this year to more areas across the state. Participating county fairs will be collecting food donations throughout the duration of the fair and prizes will be awarded based on the total pounds of food donated. All prize money is awarded for intended use of junior fair activities.
County fairs participating receive a $500 award for participating and the top three county fairs will receive an additional award. First place will receive$5,000, with second and third place receiving $3,500 and $1,500, respectively. The Fight Hunger, Stock the Trailer contest is being hosted on a regional basis.
The Defiance County Junior Fairboard will be coordinating with local food banks during this event. Donations will be collected at the grandstand gate, livestock gate and campgrounds.
Individuals also will earn a change to win a raffle prize when they bring their nonperishable food items to the grandstand or livestock gate. Individuals will get one ticket a person each day. Those receiving tickets will be entered into a drawing to be held Aug. 26 for a prize.
So come show your support of the Defiance County Junior Fair program and local food banks by bringing in nonperishable food items Aug. 20-26 to the fairgrounds.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.