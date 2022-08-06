Harness racing will be held at the Defiance County Fair on Aug. 23 and Aug. 25. Each night will have races starting at 6:30 p.m.
All race entries will close at 10 a.m. three days before the race. Online entries are accepted at www.ustrotting.com. Entry fees are $100 per force for stake races; $27 per horse for Signature Series races and $35 per horse for overnight events.
The rain date for the races is 10 a.m. Aug. 27.
On the program for Aug. 23 are three trot and three pace races. The Chuck Peter Memorial 3-year-old filly trot race will start things off, followed by the 3-year-old colt trot. The three pace races — 2-year-old filly, 2-year-old colt and the Gene L. Vance Memorial — will follow. The last race of the night will be the trot two- and three-year-olds.
Racing on Aug. 25 kicks off with the Jay and Helen Volkert Memorial 3-year-old filly pace race. Other races will include: 3-year-old colt pace, 2-year-old filly trot, 2-year-old colt trot, the Kermit Peter Memorial trot and the 2- and 3-year-old pace.
Purse distribution for the races will be 50 percent, 25 percent, 12 percent, 8 percent and 5 percent.
Everyone is welcome to come out and cheer their favorites to the finish line. Admission to the grandstand for the harness racing is free.
