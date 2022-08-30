WAUSEON — The Fulton County Fair’s grandstand events include the NPTA-sanctioned tractor and truck pulls, mini-tractor and pickup truck pulls, KOI drag racing, power wheels and demolition derby and harness races.
The schedule is as follows:
NPTA-sanctioned tractor and truck pulls
Friday, Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m.
• grandstand — all seats reserved: $15.
• pit passes: $20.
• gate admission: $5 youth 15 and under admitted free into the fairgrounds.
• parking: free
Harness racing
Saturday, Sept. 3, 11:30 a.m.
• grandstand admission: free.
• Fulton County Fair gate admission: $5, youth 15 and under admitted free into fairgrounds (when accompanied by an adult).
• parking: free.
Tuesday, Sept. 6, 6 p.m.
• grandstand admission: free.
• Fulton County Fair gate admission: $5, youth 15 and under admitted free into fairgrounds (when accompanied by an adult).
• parking: free.
Mini-tractor and pick up truck pulls
Saturday, Sept. 3, 7 p.m.
• pulls will be coordinated by the Maumee Valley Pullers. Registration for the truck pulls is day of event.
• gates open at 3 p.m. to bring in trucks and begin registration.
• general admission grandstand: $5.
• pit passes: $10.
• gate Admission: $5, youth 15 and under admitted free into fairgrounds.
• parking: free.
KOI drag racing
Wednesday, Sept. 7, 6:30
• classes will include ATVs and truck drag racing.
• general admission grandstand/pit pass: $10
• gate admission: $5, youth 15 and under admitted free into fairgrounds.
• parking: free
Power wheels and demolition derby
Thursday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m.
• opening the night will be the junior demo drivers of the power wheels, open to youth 4-10 years old.
• all seats reserved: $15.
• pit passes: price $20.
• gate admission: $5, youth 15 and under admitted free into fairgrounds.
• parking: free.
