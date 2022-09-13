gc turkey

Blake Zeedyk (center) raised the grand champion turkey. Shown are: Lilly Zeedyk, Blake Zeedyk and Kevin Stuckey of Cooper Farms.

Blake Zeedyk (center) raised the grand champion turkey. Shown are: Lilly Zeedyk, Blake Zeedyk and Kevin Stuckey of Cooper Farms.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments