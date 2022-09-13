gc dairy feeder

The grand champion dairy feeder was raised by Luke Webb. Shown, from left are: Eliza Webb, nurse practitioner Holli Zeedyk, Ryan Zeedyk of Rheal Z Feeds and Luke Webb.

The grand champion dairy feeder was raised by Luke Webb. Shown, from left are: Eliza Webb, nurse practitioner Holli Zeedyk, Ryan Zeedyk of Rheal Z Feeds and Luke Webb.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments