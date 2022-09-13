grand champion beef steer

The grand champion beef steer was raised by Luke Schroeder. Shown, from left are: Greg Smiley of the Hicksville Bank, Scott Vetter of Arc Solutions, Sheryl Vetter and Schroeder.

