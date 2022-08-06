cheer

Cheer squads from across the region have been practicing their routines, with many preparing to show them off during the Defiance County Fair’s Xtreme Cheer Competition on Aug. 24.

 C-N File Photos

The 12th annual Defiance County Fair Xtreme Cheer Competition will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at the fairgrounds.

