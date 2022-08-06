Cheer squads from across the region have been practicing their routines, with many preparing to show them off during the Defiance County Fair’s Xtreme Cheer Competition on Aug. 24.
The 12th annual Defiance County Fair Xtreme Cheer Competition will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at the fairgrounds.
Crowds are welcome to come to the grandstand and see area cheer teams raise people’s spirits and get people motivated.
The competition will feature junior high and varsity divisions and tumble and non-tumble divisions. All Star and min-teams are welcome to take part as well.
Winning teams in the varsity and junior high tumble and non-tumble divisions will receive cash prizes.
Teams from throughout Defiance County will be on hand to show their routines.
Individuals are encouraged to come out and cheer on their favorite teams. Admission is free to the grandstands for the event.
