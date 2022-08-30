Friday, Sept. 2
9 a.m. — Judging Agriculture, Fruits, Vegetables and Canned Goods
9 a.m. — Out of Field and Antique Tractor Pulls — Grandstand
10 a.m. — ALSA Open Llama and Alpaca Show – Spangler Arena
10 a.m. — Judging Poultry Open Class – Poultry Barn
Noon — Judging Culinary & Floral – Arts & Craft Building
5 p.m. — Baked Goods Auction – Veterans’ Pavilion
6 p.m. — Judging Beef Breeding – Jr. Fair & Open – Spangler Arena
6:30 p.m. — Flag Raising Ceremony – Veterans’ Association – Grandstand
6:30 p.m. — NTPA Sanctioned Tractor and Truck Pulls – Grandstand
Gates: A, C, F and K open at 7 a.m.. Gates D, H and J open at 8 a.m.
Rides: 4 p.m.-close
Exhibitors: 9:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m., commercial buildings: 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Veterans’ Day – Veterans and Spouses Admitted Free into Fair until 6 p.m.
8 a.m. — Jr. Fair Hog Judging – Sale Arena
8 a.m. — Jr. Fair Horse and Donkey Judging – Osthimer Horse Arena
9 a.m. — Christmas Tree Decorating Contest – Arts & Crafts Bldg.
11 a.m. — Jr. Fair Feeder Calf Judging (Dairy then Beef) – Spangler Arena
11 a.m. — Ham and Bean Dinner for veterans and family – veterans’ pavilion
11:30 p.m. — Harness Racing with Pari-Mutuel Wagering – Grandstand
6 p.m. — Classic Car Display – Sale Arena – By Invitation Only
6:30 p.m. — Jr. Fair Steer Show – Spangler Arena
6:30 p.m. — Jr. Fair King and Queen Crowning – South Stage
7 p.m. — Mini-Tractor & Pick Up Truck Pull – Grandstand
7:30 p.m. — Van Dells – 50s & 60s concert – South Stage
7:30 p.m. — Catholic Mass – Gospel Building
Gates: A, C, F, J and K open at 7 a.m.. Gates D and H open at 8 a.m.
Rides: 11 a.m. – Close
Exhibitors: 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.; Commercial Bldgs.: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 4
8 a.m. — Jr. Fair Horse Show – Osthimer Horse Arena
8 a.m. — Jr. Fair Poultry Judging – Sale Arena
9 a.m. — Jr. Fair Rabbit Judging – Spangler Arena
10:30 a.m. — Worship Service with Mark Bishop – Gospel Building
1 p.m. — Golden Wedding Party – Veterans’ Pavilion
1 p.m. — Corn Hole Contest – Registration: Noon – Park Area
2 p.m. — Free Throw and 3 Pt. Basketball Contest – Sale Arena
4 p.m. — Michigan Miniature Horse Pull – Spangler Arena
5 p.m. — Sanctus Real – Gospel Building (Free)
7 p.m. — Youth Kickback! Fulton County Youth Event (5th – 8th grade students) – Sale Arena
7 p.m. — Classic Rock Concert – .38 Special and Night Ranger – Grandstand
7:30 p.m. — Bits and Harness Pony Pull – Spangler Arena
Gates: A, C, F and K open at 7 a.m.. Gates D, H and J open at 8 a.m.
Rides: Noon – Close
Exhibitors: Noon – 9:30 p.m.; Commercial Bldgs.: Noon – 10 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 5
8 a.m. — Jr. Fair Goat Judging and Cart and Pack Exhibition– Spangler Arena
9 a.m. — Labor Day Horseshoe Tournament
10 a.m. — Guys and Gals Sheep Lead Class – Sale Arena
Noon — Jr. Fair Sheep Show – Sale Arena
12:30 p.m. — Judging Jr. Fair Dairy Cow, then Open Dairy Cow – Spangler Arena
1 p.m. — Versatility Horse Show – Osthimer Horse Arena
1 p.m. — Corn Hole Contest – Registration: Noon – Mixed Doubles
3 p.m. — Guys and Gals Sheep Lead Class – Sale Arena
5 p.m. — Christian Concert – Mylon Hayes Family – Gospel Building (Free)
6 p.m. — Post N’ Rails Pleasure and Contesting – Ages 8 & under – Osthimer Horse
Arena
7 p.m. — Labor Day Country Concert – Jimmie Allen – Grandstand
Gates: A, C, F and K open at 7 a.m.. Gates D, H and J open at 8 a.m.
Rides: 11 a.m. – Close
Exhibitors: 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.; Commercial Bldgs.: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Junior Fair Day – all school children admitted Free into Fair until 6 p.m.
8 a.m. — Jr. Fair Dog Show – Sale Arena
10 a.m. — Open Class Judging Horses and Ponies – Osthimer Horse Arena
Noon — Open Livestock Judging – Spangler Arena
Noon — Judging Floral – Arts & Craft Bldg.
1 p.m. — Corn Hole Contest (Youth) – Registration: Noon – Park Area
3 p.m. — Straw Loading Contest – Spangler Arena
3 p.m. — Tractor Operating Contest – South of Spangler Arena
3 p.m. — Money Scramble – Youth 6 years and under – Sale Arena
3 p.m. — Pedal Power Pull (Registration 1:30-2:30) – Sale Arena
6 p.m. — Harness Racing with Pari-Mutuel Wagering – Grandstand
6:30 p.m. — Showman of Showmen – Osthimer Horse Arena, then Spangler Arena
7 p.m. — Golden Gloves Boxing – Sale Arena
Gates: A, C, F and K open at 7 a.m.. Gates D, H and J open at 8 a.m.
Rides: 11 a.m. – Close;
Special ride prices from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Exhibitors: Noon – 9:30 p.m.; Commercial Bldgs.: Noon – 10 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Senior Citizens’ Day – Citizens Age 65 and Over Admitted Free to Grounds Until 6 p.m.
9 a.m. — Open Class Judging Goats – Spangler Arena
10 a.m. — Senior Citizens’ Party – Veterans’ Pavilion
11:30 a.m. — Draft Horse and Pony Show – Osthimer Horse Arena
1 p.m. — Women’s Day Activities – Veterans’ Pavilion
5:30 p.m. — Top of Ohio Club Calf Classic Feeder Show – Spangler Arena
6 p.m. — Jr. Fair Small Animal Sale – Sale Arena – Horse Item, Rabbits, Chickens, and Turkeys – Sale Order: Turkeys, Horse Items, Rabbits (Fryer/Roaster) Chickens
6:30 p.m. — KOI Drag Racing – Grandstand
Gates: A, C, F and K open at 7 a.m. Gates D, H and J open at 8 a.m.
Rides: 4 p.m. — close.
Exhibitors: 11 a.m. — 9:30 p.m.; commercial buildings: noon- 10 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8
9 a.m. —Jr.Fair Large Animal Sale — Sale Arena
Sale Order: Hogs, Gallon of Milk, Sheep, Goats, Steers and Feeder Calves.
Second Feeder Calf Sale to follow First Feeder Calf Sale — Spangler Arena.
6:30 p.m. — Power Wheels and Demolition Derby — Grandstand.
7 p.m. — Sinjon Smith, South Stage (free).
10 p.m. — Flag Lowering Ceremony.
11 p.m. — Close of the Fair.
Gates: A, C, F and K open at 7 a.m. Gates D, H and J open at 8 a.m.
Rides: 4:00 p.m. — close.
Exhibitors: noon-9:30 p.m., Commercial Bldgs.: noon-10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.