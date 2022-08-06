The All American Exotic Petting Zoo will be returning to the Defiance County Fair.
An exotic petting zoo and pig races will be bringing some excitement to the Defiance County Fair this year.
The All American Exotic Petting Zoo is owned by Catherine and Charles Beam. The traveling petting zoo has been in business for more than 20 years. Several animals in the zoo have been bottle raised.
Fairgoers are encouraged to come in and learn about the exotic animals and pet them.
The petting zoo offers a variety of exotic animals including zebras, camels, llamas, alpacas and more.
In addition, there will be pig races held several times throughout the fair. Individuals are encouraged to come out and cheer on their favorite pig as they race around the track.
The petting zoo will open at 11 a.m. Aug. 20, and Aug. 21; at noon Aug. 22-23 and Aug. 26-27; 10 a.m., Aug. 24 and Aug. 26. The pig races will have three shows each day on the midway.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.