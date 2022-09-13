dog show

Dog show winners at the Defiance County fair include, from left: Cheyenne Zeedyk, third and fifth in class; Olivia Zeedyk, first place rally novice A and first place beginner novice A; Desirae Carroll, first place pre-novice; Emily Wentland, first place free style, first place trick dog novice, first place trick dog advanced, first place rally intermediate B, first place rally excellent B, first place agility on lead, first place agility off lead, firs talc senior showmanship B, first place novice B, first place open A; Natalie Tressler, second in class; Josie Maag, first place rally novice B, first place beginner novice B; and Emily Tressler, first and fifth in class.

