The demolition derby at the fair will be held on a new day.
The derby will be Aug. 26 at the grandstands. Admission to the grandstands will be $15.
Those wanting to go into the infield will have an admission price of $20.
The derby will start at approximately 6:30 p.m.
The crowd can see several classes of the derby. There will be a battery-powered wheel class for youngsters. Other divisions include: full size, mini vans, bone stock, small pickups and SUVS and full pickups, SUVs and vans.
Registration will open for drivers at 11:30 a.m. No car is allowed in the infield before 11:30 a.m., without permission. Inspections will be conducted from noon-5:25 p.m. There will be a driver meeting at 5:30 p.m.
Entry fees for the demolition derby are $50 for each vehicle. Entry fees includes one pit pass. No grandstand passes are included in the entry fee.
Drivers must wear safety belts, approved helmets and eye protection, long-sleeved shirts and pants. Fire suits and coveralls are encouraged.
Entry forms and rules about the demolition derby are available online at the Defiance County Fair’s webpage and on its Facebook page.
If anyone needs any clarification on the rules, contact Ric Hendricks at 419-636-1694.
Everyone is expected to follow the rules and regulations to ensure a fun and safe derby for everyone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.