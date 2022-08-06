The Defiance County Fair is ready to kick off Aug. 20-27 in Hicksville.
The fair will feature rides, games, free midway entertainment, junior fair events and grandstand entertainment.
Admission to the fair is $5 for ages 13 and older and free for those younger than 12. Season passes are $25 for adults and $10 for students and are available Aug. 15 at the OSU Extension Office or Big Fish Carryout in Defiance; Marathon in Sherwood; Jewell Grain in Jewell and Ney and the Premier Bank and Hicksville News Tribune in Hicksville.
Admission to the grandstands is free this year except for the demolition derby on Aug. 26. Admission to the derby is $15.
Infield seating for several events will be available for a cost. Those include $10 for the truck drags on Aug. 20, $20 for the demolition derby and $15 for the truck pulls on Aug. 27.
There will be midway entertainment throughout the week including an exotic petting zoo, pig races, the One Man Band, Farmer Travis and the Ready Go Dog Show.
In addition, Big O Amusements will be back with rides, games and food. The family-owned and operated amusement company will be operating rides, Saturday, Sunday and Thursday from noon-5 p.m. and from 6-11 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday of the fair, the rides will be open from 3-11 p.m.
All-day wristbands for rides are $18, except on kids day (Thursday) where wristbands will be $15.
