There’s smiles to be had by all during the decorated animal contest at the Defiance County Fair.
The contest will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Strausbaugh Show Arena. Registration will be at 5:30 p.m.
Animals and exhibitors will be dressed up in costumes. According to the rules, “anything goes as long as it doesn’t interfere with the movement of the animal or harm the animal.” There is no swine category, however. Exhibitors also must wear appropriate footwear during the event.
Exhibitors must provide a 200 word or less commentary that will be read as the exhibitor and his/her animal parades around the arenas in their costumes. Entry forms are available at the junior fairboard office.
Exhibitors do not need to own the animal, but must have permission from the owner to take part. Exhibitors may participate with one junior fair animal only. Youths must be able to lead or carry the animal into the arena.
There will be three classes, which may be combined or changed if needed. Classes include: Cloverbud (ages 4-7); junior (ages 8-12); and senior (ages 13-19). Awards are given by age division.
Crowds are invited to come out and see what all exhibitors dream up with their animals. In years’ past, there have been an elf with a reindeer, Hawiian chickens, rodeo rabbits, doggy detectives, dinosaur sheep and more. Everyone is invited to come out to the Strausbaugh Show Arena on Aug. 23 and marvel at what will come in the arena.
