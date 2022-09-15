Friday
7AM Paulding County Fire Fighters Assoc. Pancake & Sausage Breakfast
Extension Center
9 AM Quilt Show Opens Youth, Leadership Building
10 AM Opening Ceremony, Secretary Office
10 AM Vendors Open,
10 AM Pottery Demonstration, Building B
12 PM Spittin’ Image, West Stage
1 PM Manz Strings, East Gate
2 PM Spottin’ Image, West Gate
3 PM Awesome Darlings, East Gate
4 PM Kids Zone, Along Race Track
4:30 PM Rapid Fire, West Gate
6 PM Kids Pedal Tractor Pull, Along Race Track
7 PM Barn Dance, Extension Building
7 PM Daryl Wayne Dasher, West Gate
ALL DAY Gas Engine Exhibits, Little Infield
ALL DAY Tractor Exhibits, Race Track Infield
ALL DAY Antique Farm Machinery Demonstration, South end of the Grandstand
Saturday
9 AM Vendors Open
9 AM Pottery Demonstration,
10 AM Antique Tractor Pull, Grandstand
10 AM Kids’ Zone Opens
11AM Graber Family, East Gate
12 PM Awesome Darlings, West Gate
1 PM Graber Family, East Gate
1 PM Powder Puff Division, Grandstand
1:30 PM Kid’s Tractor Pull, Grandstand
2 PM Crossing Jordan, West Gate
4:30 PM Living Water, West Gate
7 PM Amos Raber Family, West Gate
8 PM Vendors Close
Sunday
7 AM Standing Room Only, Extension Building
9 AM Truck Show, JPHS Museum
10:30 AM Church Service, West Gate
10:30 AM Living Water, West Gate
11:30 AM Awesome Darlings, West Gate
12 PM Crossing Jordan, East Gate
12 PM Horse Pull, Grandstand
1 PM Spittin’ Image, East Gate
2 PM New Outlook, East Stage
3 PM Spittin’ Image, West Gate
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
