Family Fun Days – June 3, July1, Aug. 5, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., downtown Defiance.

Garden, Craft and Flea Market – 10 a.m.-2 p.m., last Saturday of each month through September, Ney Church of God, Ney.

Party on the Patio – June 2,23; July 7, 21; Aug. 4, 18; 7 p.m., Huber Opera House and Civic Center patio, HIcksville.

Summer Concert Series – Daniel Donato, June 16; The Bulldogs, June 30; Hey Mavis, July 21; Jay Jesse Johnson Band, Aug. 11, each at 7 p.m., Triangle Park.

Live Music and BBQ – Herb Monroe Community Park, Paulding, June 11, Sept. 24.

Maumee Valley Car Club’s First Friday’s Cruise-Ins – First Friday of June, July and August, 6-8 p.m. downtown Defiance.

AMVETS Post 1991 Cruise-Ins – June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12, 5-8 p.m., Spruce Street, Defiance.

Hot Rods and Hot Dogs – Every Wednesday night through October, except holidays, 5:30 p.m., Bronson Park, Defiance.

Wauseon Cruise Nights – Tuesdays through August, 6-8 p.m., Fulton Street, Wauseon.

June

June 1 – River City Rodders Classic Car Cruise-In, 6-8 p.m., downtown Napoleon.

June 2-5 – Payne Community Garage Sales.

June 2-4 – Holgate Community Garage Sales.

June 3 – Relay for Life of Defiance County, 4-11:30 p.m., Triangle Park, Defiance.

June 3 – Rally in the Alley, 7 p.m., Napoleon Elks Lodge.

June 3 – Frontiers (Journey Tribute), 8 p.m., Fountain City Amphitheater, Bryan.

June 3 – Youth for Christ Golf Outing, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m, AuGlaize Golf Club, rural Defiance.

June 3 – Take Two, 6-9 p.m., Lumberyard Winery & Supply, Napoleon.

June 3 – Paulding Community Garage Sale, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m..

June 3 – Archbold Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing, Eagle Rock Golf Club, Defiance.

June 3 – Night of Music, 1920s Theater, Sauder Village, Archbold.

June 3 – Meet and greet author Ann Charles, 10 a.m.-noon, Williams County Public Library, Bryan.

June 3-5 – Gem, Jewelry, Bead, Rock and Mineral Show, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Wauseon.

June 4 – Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County’s Golf Outing, Auglaize Golf Club, rural Defiance.

June 4 – Antwerp Rib Fest, Antwerp.

June 4 – John Paulding Historical Society’s Motorcycle Run, Paulding, begins at 11 a.m.

June 4 – Aaron Hertzfeld, 6-9 p.m., Lumberyard Winery & Supply, Napoleon.

June 4 – Rags and Riches, noon, Fountain City Amphitheater, Bryan.

June 4 – Tee It Up for Education, 8 a.m., Riverside Greens Golf Course, Stryker.

June 7 – Community Drum Circle, 6-8 p.m., Pocket Park, Napoleon.

June 8-11 – Henry County Senior Center Rummage and Bake Sale, June 8, 3-7 p.m.; June 9, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; June 10, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; June 11, 8 a.m.-noon.

June 9 -11 – Historical Route 424 Yard Sales, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. U.S. Route 424.

June 9 – Delta Chamber Golf Outing, 11 a.m., White Pines Golf Course, Swanton.

June 9 – FCHC Golf Outing, noon, Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

June 10 – Venyx LTE, 6-9 p.m., Lumberyard Winery & Supply, Napoleon.

June 10 – Eagle Run 5K, noon, Pioneer.

June 10 – Antwerp Community Garage Sales.

June 10 – Wauseon High School Boosters Golf Outing, 12:30 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

June 10-12 – Gathering in West Unity, West Unity.

June 11-18 – Paulding County Fair, Paulding.

June 11 – Benefit Ride for Jesse Velasquez, 2 p.m., PharaohZ clubhouse, Defiance.

June 11 – Archbold Boosters Golf Outing, 9 a.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

June 11 – Chevrolet of Ottawa Car Cruise-In, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 1420 N. Perry St., Ottawa.

June 11 – Car and Motorcycle Show, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Bonafide Customs, Napoleon.

June 11 – Party in the Park Car and Motorcycle Cruise In, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Metamora Community Park.

June 11-12 – Antique Farm & Fiber Show, AuGlaize Village, rural Defiance.

June 11-12 – Thunder on the River TRORA Boat Races, Kingsbury and Pontiac Parks.

June 11 – June Jubilee, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., downtown Liberty Center.

June 11 – Comedy Under the Stars, 8 p.m., Fountain City Amphitheater, Bryan.

June 12 – Father-Son Game Day, 1 p.m., Napoleon American Legion Post 300.

June 12 – Four Corners Heritage Center Open House, 1-4 p.m., Four Corners Historical Cooperative, Grelton.

June 12 – Blessing of the Bikes, 10:30 a.m., Payne Nazarene Church, Payne.

June 15 – Bryan City Band, 7:30 p.m, Fountain City Amphitheater, Bryan.

June 15 – “Pan!,” Huber Opera House and Civic Center, Hicksville.

June 16-18 – Bryan Jubilee, downtown Bryan.

June 16 – Daniel Donato, 7 p.m., Triangle Park, Defiance.

June 17 – Run for Your Heart, 8:50 a.m., Bryan Hospital, Bryan.

June 17 – Matt Richardson, 6-9 p.m., Lumberyard Winery & Supply, Napoleon.

June 17 – Relay for Life of Henry County, starting 6 p.m., Henry County Fairgrounds, Napoleon.

June 17 – Children’s Lantern Golf Outing, 1 p.m., Eagle Rock Golf Club, Defiance.

June 17 – Ironwood Memorial Golf Outing, 1 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

June 17-18 – Deshler Community Garage Sales.

June 18-19 – Napoleon Harley-Davidson 60th Anniversary Celebration, starting at 9 a.m.

June 18 – Hell on Two Wheels, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Pioneer American Legion to Hell, Mich.

June 18 – CBR, 6-9 p.m., Lumberyard Winery & Supply, Napoleon.

June 18 – Evergreen High School Wrestling Golf Outing, 1 p.m, Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

June 18 – Three Streets Over, starting at 7 p.m., Sager’s Bar & Grill, Holgate.

June 18 – Apache Run 5K, Alex’s one Mile Fun Run, starting at 8 a.m., Sherwood.

June 18 – Tinora Wrestling Golf Outing, St. Michael’s Golf Course, rural Defiance.

June 18 – Yellow Jacket Classic Golf Outing, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m, Eagle Rock Golf Course, Defiance.

June 18 – June Jubilee, downtown Columbus Grove.

June 18 – Ride for Youth, 9 a.m., Napoleon Church of the Nazarene, Napoleon.

June 19 – Ridgeville Relay for Life Golf Outing, St. Michael’s Golf Course, rural Defiance.

June 20-25 – Putnam County Fair, Ottawa.

June 22 – Deshler Free Community Dinner, 5-6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, Deshler.

June 23 – Fireside Chat, 7 p.m., Nathaniel Hartman Log Home Henry County Fairgrounds, Napoleon.

June 23 – Northwest Ohio Job Fair, Northtowne Mall, Defiance.

June 23-25 – Swanton Community Garage Sales.

June 24 – Feast Fest, 5:30-11 p.m., downtown Napoleon.

June 24 – Kiwanis Lunch in the Park, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Herb Monroe Community Park, Paulding.

June 24 – St. Paul’s Community Spaghetti Dinner, 5-6:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, McClure.

June 24 – Price/Kahrs Memorial Golf Outing, 12:30 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

June 24 – Archbold Wrestling Golf Outing, St. Michael’s Golf Course, rural Defiance.

June 25 – Bryan’s Day in the Park, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Bryan Recreation Park.

June 25 – Hicksville’s Day in the Park, Hicksville Park.

June 25 – Equality Defiance’s Pride Parade, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., downtown Defiance.

June 25 – Galbraith Clan, 6-9 p.m., Lumberyard Winery & Supply, Napoleon.

June 25 – Rudy’s Runners 5k Run or Walk, Holgate High School, Holgate.

June 25 – Run for Your Heart 5K, 8 a.m., Bryan Hospital, Bryan.

June 25 – Girl Named Tom, 8 p.m, Fountain City Amphitheater, Bryan.

June 25 – Holgate Eyes to the Skies, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m., downtown Holgate.

June 25 – Chad Meyer Memorial Golf Outing, St. Michael’s Golf Course, rural Defiance

June 25 – Black Swamp Golf Outing, 1 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

June 25-26 – Northwest Ohio Pickers Paradise, Henry County Fairgrounds, Napoleon.

June 26 – Art in the Park, Fort Street, Defiance.

June 26 – Barnyard BBQ, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Ayersville United Methodist Church.

June 26 – Golf for Kids’ Sake, 1 p.m., Pike Run Golf Club, Ottawa.

June 30 – The Bulldogs, 7 p.m., Triangle Park, Defiance.

June 30-July 2 – Old Fashioned Farmers Days, Van Wert County Fairgrounds, Van Wert.

July

July 1 – Defiance Fireworks, dusk, Kingsbury and Pontiac parks.

July 1 – Red, White & Blue Scramble, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

July 1 – The K*tel All*Stars, 7:30 p.m., Fountain Park, Van Wert.

July 2 – Aaron Hertzfeld, 6-9 p.m., Lumberyard Winery & Supply, Napoleon.

July 2 – Napoleon Triathlon, 8 a.m., Glenwood Park, Napoleon.

July 2 – Naturalization Ceremony, Sauder Village, Archbold.

July 4 – Napoleon fireworks, downtown Napoleon.

July 4 – Red, White and Blue 18 Hole Scramble, 8 a.m., Napoleon Municipal Golf Course, Napoleon.

July 6 – River City Rodders Classic Car Cruise In , 6-8 p.m., downtown Napoleon.

July 8 – Defiance Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Eagle Rock Golf Club, Defiance.

July 8-9 – World War II re-enactment, AuGlaize Village, Defiance.

July 8 – Brad Burkhart, 6-9 p.m., Lumberyard Winery & Supply, Napoleon.

July 8 – Scott Stevens, 7:30 p.m., Fountain Park, Van Wert.

July 8 – B2wins, 7 p.m., Fountain City Amphitheater, Bryan.

July 8-16 – Three Rivers Festival, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Headwaters Park, Fort Wayne.

July 8-10 – Delta Chicken Festival, July 8 from 5-10:30 p.m., July 9 from 11 a.m.-19 p.m. and July 10 from noon-5 p.m., Delta Community Park, Delta.

July 9 – Sons of the American Legion Golf Outing, noon-5 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

July 9 – Garnet McGladdery and Chuck Mauk, 6-9 p.m., Lumberyard Winery & Supply, Napoleon.

July 9 – Greater Ohio Veterans Ride, 11 a.m., American Legion Post 320, Maumee.

July 9 – Defiance Jazz Festival, 3:30-11 p.m., Kingsbury Park, Defiance.

July 9 – Run for Beer 5K, 11 a.m., 4KD Crick Brewery, Defiance.

July 9 – “Fore” the Kids Gofl Scramble, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Eagle Rock Golf Club, Defiance.

July 9 – Flat Track Motorcycle Racing, Van Wert County Fairgrounds, Van Wert.

July 9 – Rollin Thunder Motorcycle Club Poker Run, noon, 24514 Watson Road, Defiance.

July 10 – Motorama, AuGlaize Village, rural Defiance.

July 10 – “Family Picnic,” Maumee Valley Civic Theater, Napoleon.

July 10 – Fireworks, downtown Deshler.

July 10 – Purple Door Church Car Show, 4-6 p.m., St. Johns Lutheran Church, Celina.

July 11-17 – Lucas County Fair, Maumee.

July 12-17 – Walk the Moon Festival, Armstrong Air & Space Museum, Wapakoneta.

July 13 – 21st Annual Dr. Mark Teets Memorial Golf Tournament, Auglaize Golf Course, rural Defiance.

July 13 – Lucas County Vintage & Custom Bike Show, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Lucas County Fairgrounds, Maumee.

July 14-17 – “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Archbold High School, Archbold.

July 14 – St. Joe Pickle Festival, 6127 Indiana-1, St. Joe, Ind.

July 15 – Hamler Rib Fest and Street Party, starting at 5 p.m., downtown Hamler.

July 15 – Paulding Summer Blast, courthouse square, Paulding, fireworks at dusk.

July 15 – Christina Adams, 6-9 p.m. Lumberyard Winery & Supply, Napoleon.

July 15 – Henry County Hospital Golf Outing, 11:30 a.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

July 15-17 – Wauseon National Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Wauseon.

July 15 – Iron Horse Bicycle Race, 5 p.m., Montpelier.

July 15-16 – Bean Days, downtown Montpelier.

July 16 – Malinta Fest, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monroe Township Fire Department, Malinta.

July 16 – Ashley Kohn, 6-9 p.m. Lumberyard Winery & Supply, Napoleon.

July 16 – Matthew James, starting at 7 p.m., Sager’s Bar, Holgate.

July 16 – Henry County Bowlers Golf Outing, St. Michael’s Golf Course, rural Defiance.

July 16– HS Alumni Family and Friends Concert, 3 p.m., Fountain City Amphitheater, Bryan.

July 16 – 5-Man Scramble and Hog Roast, 7:30 a.m., Riverside Greens Golf Course, Stryker.

July 16-17 – “Legally Blonde Jr.,” Huber Opera House and Civic Center, Hicksville.

July 20-24 – Midwest Geobash, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Wauseon.

July 21-23, July 29-30 – “SpongeBob Musical,” Maumee Valley Civic Theater, Napoleon.

July 21 – Fireside Chat, 7 p.m., Nathaniel Hartman Log Home, Henry County Fairgrounds, Napoleon.

July 21 – Ney Homecoming, downtown Ney.

July 21 – Hey Mavis, 7 p.m., Triangle Park, Defiance.

July 21 – John Mulaney, 7 p.m., Foellinger Theatre, Fort Wayne.

July 22 – St. Paul’s Community Spaghetti Dinner, 5-6:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, McClure.

July 22-24 – Campout at the Quarry, Gilboa Quarry, Ottawa.

July 22 – Senior Golf Travel League, 8:30 a.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

July 22 – Paulding Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Auglaize Golf Club, rural Defiance.

July 23 – Christmas in July, Main Street, Swanton.

July 23 – Music by Minda, 6-9 pm. Lumberyard Winery & Supply Napoleon.

July 23 – Aaron Hertzfeld, 8-11 p.m. Sager’s Bar & Grill, Holgate.

July 23 – NAP NAZ 5K Run for the City, 9 a.m., Glenwood Park, Napoleon.

July 23 – Ali Held Herman Memorial Run/Walk, McDonald Ruff Ice Rink, Bryan.

July 23 – Art Walk on Main Street, 10 a.m., downtown Swanton.

July 23 – Ricky Reucher Memorial Golf Outing, 8 a.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

July 23 – Christmas in July, Main Street, Swanton.

July 23 – Birdies for Babies, 8 a.m., Pike Run Golf Club, Ottawa.

July 27 – Deshler Free Community Dinner, 5-6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, Deshler.

July 28-30 – Wauseon Homecoming, Wauseon.

July 28-30 – Wetzelland, 20508 Road 12, Grover HIll.

July 29 – Buskerfest in Memory of Raul Sanchez, downtown Defiance.

July 29 – Johnny Folsom, 7:30 p.m., Fountain Park, Van Wert.

July 29 – The Princess Bride: An Evening with Cary Elwes, 7:30 p.m., Embassy Theatre, Fort Wayne.

July 29-31 – Hamler Summerfest, Hamler Community Park, Hamler.

July 30 – Def Com 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Northtowne Mall, Defiance.

July 30 – Kids Day of Play, 2-5 p.m., Kenn-Feld Group, Archbold.

July 30 – Chad Miller Benefit Scramble, 2 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

July 30 – Dennis Deeds Suicide Awareness Memorial Ride, 11:30 a.m., Wauseon VFW Hall, Wauseon.

July 30 – Moose Golf Outing, St. Michael’s Golf Course, rural Defiance

July 31 – William Mossing Memorial Scholarship Golf Outing, 1 p.m., Napoleon Municipal Golf Course, Napoleon.

August

Aug. 1-6 – Napoleon Municipal Golf Course 100 year celebration.

Aug. 2 – Antwerp Day in the Park, Riverside Memorial Park, Antwerp.

Aug. 3 – River City Rodders Classic Car Cruise In, 6-8 p.m. downtown Napoleon.

Aug. 5 – First Friday Cruise-Ins, 6-8 p.m., downtown Defiance.

Aug. 5 – Dylan Raymond, 7 p.m., Archbold Parks & Recreation, Archbold.

Aug. 5-8 – U.S. 127 garage sales, U.S. 127.

Aug.5 – Iron Wood Open 5-Man Draft Calcutta, 10 a.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

Aug. 6 – Breakfast at County Chapel, 7-11 a.m., Country Chapel Christian Union Church, Napoleon.

Aug. 6 – From Austin to Bryan Concert, 5 p.m., Fountain City Amphitheater, Bryan.

Aug. 6 – Chicken BBQ and Cruise-In, John Paulding Historical Society, Paulding, 4 p.m.

Aug. 6 – Hot Air Balloon Festival, Defiance County Airport, rural Defiance.

Aug. 6 – Bike to the Bridge, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Cancer Assistance of Williams County, Bryan.

Aug. 6 – Swanton Corn Festival, Swanton.

Aug. 6. – Academic Boosters Golf Outing, 8 a.m., Riverside Greens Golf Course, Stryker.

Aug. 6 – Crusin’ Knights Car Show, 10 a.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, Bryan.

Aug. 6 – Squig-Mo Memorial Golf Outing, Auglaize Golf Club, Defiance.

Aug. 8 – WHS Boys Invitational, 9 a.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

Aug. 9 – WHS Girls Invitational, 9 a.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

Aug. 11 – Jay Jesse Johnson Band, 7 p.m., Triangle Park, Defiance.

Aug. 11-18 –Henry County Fair, Napoleon.

Aug. 11-14 – Living History Encampment, 11 a.m. until dusk, Henry County Fairgrounds, Napoleon.

Aug. 11 – Wauseon Chamber of Commerce Outing, 12:30-6 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

Aug. 11 – Lincoln Highway Yard Sale, Van Wert.

Aug. 12 – Arts & Artists of Paulding County, John Paulding Historical Society, Paulding.

Aug. 13 – Matthew James, 7 p.m., Sager’s Bar & Grill, Holgate.

Aug. 13 – UAW Golf Outing, noon-5 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

Aug. 13 – Stoney Stock Music Fest, 2 p.m., Stoney Ridge Winery, Bryan.

Aug. 14 – Four Corners Heritage Center Open House, 1-4 p.m., Four Corners Historical Cooperative, Grelton.

Aug. 14 – KOGS Ride, noon-4 p.m., Ohio 64, Metamora.

Aug. 14 – Big Hole Tournament, 8 a.m., Riverside Greens Golf Course, Stryker.

Aug. 16-20 – Rug Hooking Week, Sauder Village, Archbold.

Aug. 16 – Ron DeWulf Memorial Senior Draft Scramble, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

Aug. 17 – Drew McNeill Memorial Golf Tournament, noon, Valleywood Golf Club, Swanton.

Aug. 19 – Fall Member/Guest Outing, 8:30 a.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

Aug. 20-22 – Defiance County Fair Hicksville.

Aug. 20 – Project Respect 12th Annual Golf Outing, 8 a.m.-noon, Eagle Rock Golf Club, Defiance.

Aug. 20 – Line Drives for Larry 5K Run/Walk, 8 a.m., Biddle Park, Wauseon.

Aug. 20 – Toledo Symphony Brass Quintet, 6 p.m., Fountain City Amphitheater, Bryan.

Aug. 20 – St. Paul United Methodist Church 100th Anniversary, St. Paul United Methodist Church, Napoleon.

Aug. 20 – Stryker Summer recreation Golf Outing, 1 p.m., Riverside Greens Golf Course, Stryker.

Aug. 21 – Aaron Hertzfeld, 1-3 p.m., 4KD Crick Brewery, Defiance.

Aug. 24 – Deshler Free Community Dinner, 5-6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, Deshler.

Aug. 26 – St. Paul’s Community Spaghetti Dinner, 5-6:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, McClure.

Aug. 26 – Ottawa Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing, 8:30 a.m., Pike Run Golf Club, Ottawa.

Aug. 27 – Maumee Valley Car Club’s 38th annual show, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., downtown Defiance.

Aug. 27 – CBR, 6-9 p.m., Lumberyard Winery & Supply, Napoleon.

September

Sept. 2-8 – Fulton County Fair, Wauseon.

Sept. 2-3 – Campbell Soup’s Drive for the Cure Outing, 9 a.m.each day, Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

Sept. 3 – Breakfast at Country Chapel, 7-11 a.m., Country Chapel Christian union Church, Napoleon.

Sept. 3 – Girl Named Tom, 8 p.m., Van Wert County Fairgrounds, Van Wert.

Sept. 3-6 – Hudson Leather Annual Motorcycle Stampede, Hudson Leather Outlet, Pioneer.

Sept. 2-4 – Oakwood Homecoming, downtown Oakwood.

Sept. 4 – 38 Special and Night Ranger, 7 p.m., Fulton County Fairgrounds, Wauseon.

Sept. 5 – Jimmie Allen, 7 p.m., Fulton County Fairgrounds, Wauseon.

Sept. 8-11 – Pioneer Days, downtown Kalida.

Sept. 9 – Youth for Christ Golf Outing, 8:30 a.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

Sept. 10 – FCA Golf Outing, Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

Sept.10 – Napoleon Fall Festival, 10 am.-3 p.m., Henry County Fairgrounds, Napoleon.

Sept. 10 – Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Triangle Park, Defiance.

Sept. 10 – Village of Payne’s 150th Celebration, Payne.

Sept. 10-15 – Williams County Fair, Montpelier.

Sept. 10 – Panther Invitational Golf Outing, 8 a.m., Riverside Greens Golf Course, Stryker.

Sept. 11 – Four County Heritage Center Open House, 1-4 p.m., Four Corners Historical Cooperative, Grelton.

Sept. 11 – Patriot Car Show, Paulding square, 2-5 p.m.

Sept. 11 – Fairview Athletic Boosters Golf Outing, 1 p.m., Riverside Greens Golf Course, Stryker.

Sept. 14-17 – Apple Week, Sauder Village, Archbold.

Sept. 15 – FCEDC Golf Outing, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

Sept. 16 – Turtle Festival, St. Augustine Catholic Church, Napoleon.

Sept. 16-18 – Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival, Paulding County Fairgrounds, Paulding.

Sept. 17 – Liberty Center Fall Festival, starting 10 a.m., downtown Liberty Center.

Sept. 17 – CPC Women’s Health Resource 36th Annual Walkathon and 5K Run, 8 a.m.-noon, MacDonald-Ruff Ice Arena, Bryan.

Sept. 17 – PHS Invitational, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

Sept. 17 – Hoptober Fest, 2-10 p.m., Hicksville.

Sept. 17 – Senior Golf Scramble, St. Michael’s Golf Course, rural Defiance.

Sept. 17 – Golden Bear Invitational Golf Outing, 8 a.m., Riverside Greens Golf Course, Stryker.

Sept. 18 – Annual Antique and Classic Truck Show, starting at 9 a.m., John Paulding Historical Society, Paulding.

Sept. 18 – Barron Ryan, 2 p.m., Stroede Center for the Arts, Defiance.

Sept. 18 – Napoleon Athletic Hall of Fame Golf Outing, Napoleon Municipal Golf Course, Napoleon.

Sept. 18 – Austin’s Book Club Golf Outing, White Pines Golf Course, Swanton.

Sept. 21-24 – Henry County Senior Center Rummage & Bake Sale, Sept. 21, 3-7 p.m., Sept. 22, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sept. 23, a.m.-5 p.m.; Sept. 24, 8 a.m.-noon, Henry County Senior Center, Napoleon.

Sept. 21 – Northwest Ohio Job Fair, Northtowne Mall, Defiance.

Sept. 23 – St. Paul’s Community Spaghetti Dinner, 5-6:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, McClure.

Sept. 23-25 – Continental Fall Festival, downtown Continental.

Sept. 24 – Fall Fest on the Square, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., downtown Bryan.

Sept. 23 – CBR, 6-9 p.m., Lumberyard Winery & Supply, Napoleon.

Sept. 24 – Defiance Rib Fest, 3:30-11 p.m. downtown Defiance.

Sept. 25 – Member Golf Outing, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

Sept. 27 – OHSAA Girls Sectional, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

Sept. 29 – OSHAA Boys Sectional, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

Sept. 29 – Race for Grace Remembrance 5K Run/Walk, 8 a.m., Stearns Ave., Deshler.

Sept. 29-30 and Oct. 1-2 – “Charlotte’s Web,” Giffey Hall, Ridgeville Corners.

October

Oct. 1-2 – Johnny Appleseed Festival, AuGlaize Village, rural Defiance.

Oct. 1 – Oktoberfest, Walnut Street, Bryan.

Oct. 2 – Defiance Has Talent and Heart (Benefit for Beckett Hancock), Tinora Performing Arts Center, rural Defiance, 419-782-4311.

Oct. 8-9 – Four Person Big Hole Scramble, noon-5 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

Oct. 11 – Town and Gown: Dwight D. Eisenhower Visits Defiance, 7 p.m., Stroede Center for the Arts, Defiance.

Oct. 13 – Witches Brew for CASA, downtown Defiance.

Oct. 15 – Live Oak Historic Graveyard Tours, Live Oak Cemetery, Paulding.

Oct. 16 – Matthew Wachtman organ recital, 2 p.m., St. John United Church of Christ, Defiance.

Oct. 21 – Luke McMaster, 7:30 p.m., Stroede Center for the Arts, Defiance.

Oct. 21-Oct. 3 – Kountry Friends Craft Show, Oct. 21, 6-9 p.m.; Oct. 22, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Oct. 23, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 7138 U.S. 6, Napoleon.

Oct. 22 – Witches Brew, 4-11:45 p.m., downtown Napoleon.

Oct. 27 – Defiance City Trick or Treat, 6-7:30 p.m.

Oct. 28 – Mister G, 7 p.m., Stroede Center for the Arts, Defiance.

Oct. 28-29 – Woodcarver’s Show & Sale, Sauder Village, Archbold.

Oct. 29 – Defiance Lion’s Club Halloween Parade, 7-10 p.m., downtown Defiance.

Oct 29 – Run for the Pumpkins 5K and Goblin Run, Archbold.

