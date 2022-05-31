Ohio
Harrison Lake State Park – 26246 Harrison Lake Road, Fayette.
Independence Dam State Park – 27722 County Road 424, Defiance.
Penney Nature Center – 08777 Ashpacher Road, Defiance.
Mary Jane Thurston State Park – 01466 Ohio 65, McClure.
Maumee State Forest – 2803 Township Road C, Swanton.
Hocking Hills State Park – 19852 Ohio 664 South, Logan.
Goll Woods State Nature Preserve – 26093 Fulton County Township Road 26, Archbold.
Maumee Bay State Park – 1400 State Park Road, Oregon.
Kitty Todd State Nature Preserve – 10420 Ohio State Line Road, Swanton.
Aububon Island State Nature Preserve – Maumee River, in Maumee.
Van Buren State Park – 12259 Township Road 218, Van Buren.
Irwin Prairie State Nature Preserve – 09987 W. Bancroft St., Holland.
Michigan
Lake Hudson State Recreation Area – 5505 Morey Highway, Clayton, Mich.
William C. Sterling State Park – 2800 State Park Road, Monroe, Mich.
Indiana
Pokagon State Park – 450 Lane 100 Lake James, Angola, Ind.
Chain O’Lakes State Park – 2355 E. 75 South, Albion, Ind.
Crooked Lake Nature Preserve – Noble-Whitley County Line Road, Angola, Ind.
