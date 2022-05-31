By early evening, soon after the gates opened, the crowds at the Defiance Rib Fest in downtown on Saturday evening couldn’t wait to get back in the groove celebrating good ribs and good music together.
Tim Reynolds/C-N photos
With many of the downtown Defiance streets closed off for the event, large crowds enjoyed good food and a variety of music during the 2019 Defiance Rib Fest. The event returns Sept. 25 this year.
From concerts to festivals, 5K runs to car shows, the region is packed with lots of entertainment for people of all ages. Several favorite events will be making their triumphant return following the pandemic, while other new events will be held as well.
Some of the new events include the Henry County Feast Fest, which will replace its Rib Fest, on June 24. There also will be the Thunder on the River live boat races at the confluence of the rivers in Defiance on June 11-12.
There are several re-occuring events throughout the summer including cruise-ins with the River City Rodders and Maumee Valley Car Club. First Fridays in Defiance will offer family entertainment the first Friday of each month throughout the summer as well.
There is a lot of musical entertainment set throughout the year including concerts at the Fountain City Amphitheater in Bryan, Triangle Park in Defiance, Party on the Patio in Hicksville, Jazz Festival and more.
The Fulton County Fair will be bringing in some big names with Jimmie Allen on Labor Day and 38 Special and Night Ranger on Sept. 4.
For outdoor enthusiasts, there are a lot of runs and walks as well as other outings. There are several Relay for Life events and other charitable runs such as the Park in the Park, Apache Run 5K and Walk to end Alzheimer’s. For those wanting to challenge themselves, there is the Napoleon Triathlon, Muddy Mini Half Marathon and the Whitehouse Multi-Sports Festival. There also are biking events and other outdoor events set.
For golfers, there are a variety of tournaments, charity outings and more throughout the six-county area.
This summer also offers a lot of festivals for people to enjoy including the United Way of Defiance County’s Hot Air Balloon Festival on Aug. 6, Bryan Jubilee on June 16-18, Hamler Rib Fest on July 15 and more.
There also will be a lot of historical events including the World War II re-enactment on July 8-9 at AuGlaize Village in Defiance, Arts & Artists of Paulding County event at the John Paulding Historical Society and lots of events at Sauder Village in Archbold including Rug Hooking Week. The Four Corners Historical Cooperative also will have several open houses this summer.
Just look inside this event guide to find out more about the exciting things planned throughout this summer.
