This year has plenty of outdoor events, including boat races, for individuals to enjoy.
Family Fun Fridays – June 3, July 1, Aug. 5, downtown Defiance.
Bike Overnight at Oak Openings Metropark – June 4 staring at 11 a.m. until noon June 25, Oak Openings, Toledo.
Father-Son Game Day – June 12, 1 p.m., Napoleon American Legion Post 300.
Great Ohio Bicycling Adventure – June 18-25, Sidney, Wapakoneta, Troy and then return to Sidney.
Limaland Bicycle Tour – June 18, UAW 1219 Park, Lima.
Whitehouse Multi-Sport Festival – June 25, Nona France Quarry, Whitehouse.
Holgate Eyes to the Skies – June 25, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m., downtown Holgate.
Fireworks – June 26, dusk, Bryan Recreation Park, Bryan.
Old Fashioned Farmers Days – June 20-July 2,, Van Wert County Fairgrounds, Van Wert.
Defiance Fireworks – July 1, dusk, Kingsbury and Pontiac parks.
Napoleon Triathlon – July 2, 8 a.m., Glenwood Park, Napoleon.
Fireworks – July 3, Hancock County Fairgrounds, Findlay.
Fireworks – July 3, Parkview Field, Ford Wayne.
Fireworks – July 4, downtown Napoleon.
Fireworks – July 4, Faurot Park, Lima.
Fireworks – July 4, Van Wert High School, Van Wert.
Fireworks – July 10, downtown Deshler.
Iron Horse Bicycle Race – July 15, 5 p.m., Montpelier.
Metroparks Tour – July 16, Fallen Timbers Middle School, Whitehouse.
Midwest Geobash – July 20-24, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Wauseon.
Campout at the Quarry – July 22-24, Gilboa Quarry, Ottawa.
Art Walk on Main – July 23, 10 a.m., Main Street, Swanton.
Kids Day of Play – July 30, 2-5 p.m., Kenn-Feld Group, Archbold.
River (Bicycle) Ride – July 30, along Ottawa River, Lima.
Antwerp Day in the Park – Aug. 2, Riverside Memorial Park, Antwerp.
Hot Air Balloon Festival – Aug. 6, Defiance County Airport, rural Defiance.
Bike to the Bridge – Aug. 6, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Cancer Assistance of Williams County, Bryan.
Dragon Boat Races – Aug. 6, Promenade Park, Fort Wayne.
Put-in-Bay Historical Weekend – Sept. 9-11, Put-in-Bay.
Toledo Lighthouse Waterfront Festival – Sept. 10-11, Maumee Bay State Park, Toledo.
Witches Brew for CASA – Oct. 13, downtown Defiance.
Live Oak Historic Graveyard Tours – Oct. 15, Live Oak Cemetery, Paulding.
Tombstone (Bicycle) Tour – Oct. 15, Oak Openings MetroPark, Swanton.
Fright Night Lantern Tour – Oct. 22, Old Fort Fort Wayne.
Witches Brew – Oct. 22, 4-11:45 p.m., downtown Napoleon.
Defiance City Trick or Treat – Oct. 27, 6-7:30 p.m.
Defiance Lion’s Club Halloween Parade – Oct. 29, 7-10 p.m., down Defiance.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.