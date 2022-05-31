boats

This year has plenty of outdoor events, including boat races, for individuals to enjoy.

Family Fun Fridays – June 3, July 1, Aug. 5, downtown Defiance.

Bike Overnight at Oak Openings Metropark – June 4 staring at 11 a.m. until noon June 25, Oak Openings, Toledo.

Father-Son Game Day – June 12, 1 p.m., Napoleon American Legion Post 300.

Great Ohio Bicycling Adventure – June 18-25, Sidney, Wapakoneta, Troy and then return to Sidney.

Limaland Bicycle Tour – June 18, UAW 1219 Park, Lima.

Whitehouse Multi-Sport Festival – June 25, Nona France Quarry, Whitehouse.

Holgate Eyes to the Skies – June 25, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m., downtown Holgate.

Fireworks – June 26, dusk, Bryan Recreation Park, Bryan.

Old Fashioned Farmers Days – June 20-July 2,, Van Wert County Fairgrounds, Van Wert.

Defiance Fireworks – July 1, dusk, Kingsbury and Pontiac parks.

Napoleon Triathlon – July 2, 8 a.m., Glenwood Park, Napoleon.

Fireworks – July 3, Hancock County Fairgrounds, Findlay.

Fireworks – July 3, Parkview Field, Ford Wayne.

Fireworks – July 4, downtown Napoleon.

Fireworks – July 4, Faurot Park, Lima.

Fireworks – July 4, Van Wert High School, Van Wert.

Fireworks – July 10, downtown Deshler.

Iron Horse Bicycle Race – July 15, 5 p.m., Montpelier.

Metroparks Tour – July 16, Fallen Timbers Middle School, Whitehouse.

Midwest Geobash – July 20-24, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Wauseon.

Campout at the Quarry – July 22-24, Gilboa Quarry, Ottawa.

Art Walk on Main – July 23, 10 a.m., Main Street, Swanton.

Kids Day of Play – July 30, 2-5 p.m., Kenn-Feld Group, Archbold.

River (Bicycle) Ride – July 30, along Ottawa River, Lima.

Antwerp Day in the Park – Aug. 2, Riverside Memorial Park, Antwerp.

Hot Air Balloon Festival – Aug. 6, Defiance County Airport, rural Defiance.

Bike to the Bridge – Aug. 6, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Cancer Assistance of Williams County, Bryan.

Dragon Boat Races – Aug. 6, Promenade Park, Fort Wayne.

Put-in-Bay Historical Weekend – Sept. 9-11, Put-in-Bay.

Toledo Lighthouse Waterfront Festival – Sept. 10-11, Maumee Bay State Park, Toledo.

Witches Brew for CASA – Oct. 13, downtown Defiance.

Live Oak Historic Graveyard Tours – Oct. 15, Live Oak Cemetery, Paulding.

Tombstone (Bicycle) Tour – Oct. 15, Oak Openings MetroPark, Swanton.

Fright Night Lantern Tour – Oct. 22, Old Fort Fort Wayne.

Witches Brew – Oct. 22, 4-11:45 p.m., downtown Napoleon.

Defiance City Trick or Treat – Oct. 27, 6-7:30 p.m.

Defiance Lion’s Club Halloween Parade – Oct. 29, 7-10 p.m., down Defiance.

