The Young People’s Theater Guild is shown here putting on a production. There will be several plays and musicals for residents to enjoy this summer.

“In the Heights” – June 3-19, Toledo Repertoire Theatre, Toledo

Community Drum Circle – June 7, 6-8 p.m., Pocket Park, Napoleon.

Comedy Under the Stars – June 11, 8 p.m., Fountain City Amphitheater, Bryan.

“Blippi: The Musical” – June 15, 6 p.m., Stranahan Theatre, Toledo.

“Pan!” – June 16, Huber Opera House and Civic Center, Hicksville.

“Blithe Spirit” – June 23-25, 7:30 p.m.; June 2, 2 p.m., Stroede Center for the Arts, Defiance.

Grandmas Boy with Clark Wilson – June 26, Embassy Theatre, Fort Wayne.

“Family Picnic” - July 1, Maumee Valley Civic Theater, Napoleon.

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” – July 14-17, Archbold High School, Archbold.

Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy – July 15, 7 p.m., Stranahan Theatre, Toledo.

“Legally Blonde Jr.” – July 16-17, Huber Opera House and Civic Center, Hicksville.

“SpongeBob Musical” – July 21-23 and July 29-30, Maumee Valley Civic Theater, Napoleon.

John Mulaney – July 21, 7 p.m., Foellinger Theatre, Fort Wayne.

“The Princess Bride”: An Evening with Cary Elwes – July 29, 7:30 p.m., Embassy Theatre, Fort Wayne.

“Hamilton” – Aug. 23-Sept. 4, Stranahan Theatre, Toledo.

Comedian Nate Bargatze – Aug. 25, Toledo Amphitheater, Toledo.

“Steel Magnolias” – Sept. 9-18, Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, Fort Wayne.

Lewis Black – Sept 25, 7:30 p.m., Embassy Theatre, Fort Wayne.

“Charlotte’s Web” – Sept. 29-30 and Oct. 1-2, Giffey Hall, Ridgeville Corners.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” – Oct. 13-16, Stranahan Theatre, Toledo.

“Legally Blonde: The Broadway Musical” – Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m.,. Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Van Wert.

