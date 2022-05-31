Summer library programs for all ages enhance lifelong learning and provide meaningful, enjoyable experiences available to everyone in the community. This year, Defiance Public Library System (DPLS) is excited to host the ‘Oceans of Possibilities’ Summer Reading Challenge, running June 1-July 30.
Through the months, the Defiance County libraries will offer a full slate of sea-themed events, classes, and activities for children, teens, and adults. All Summer Reading activities are free.
Registration for the Reading Challenge is open now at defiancelibrary.beanstack.org.
New this year is the library system’s 300,000-minute community reading goal.
“I would love to see us exceed 300,000 minutes read this summer,” said Renee Hopper, adult and technical services manager at DPLS. “Twenty minutes is all participants need to log per day to help us reach our goal.”
To succeed in school and life, children need ongoing opportunities to learn and practice essential skills. This is especially true during the summer months.
“We are so excited to have everyone back this summer and are looking forward to having lots of fun with them,” said Marja McGuire, DPLS youth services manager.
For the Kids
Beginning June 1, children can pick up an activity log at any library location (Defiance Public, Johnson Memorial, or Sherwood Branch), print one at defiancelibrary.org/summer, or log their progress using Beanstack (defiancelibrary.beanstack.org) or the Beanstack Tracker app. Kids can complete the activities on their own, or with the help of a parent/caregiver.
Children from birth to age 3 will receive a toy link, while children ages 3-12 will take home a dog tag “Brag Bead” necklace, with a few beads to start. Once all activity goals have been met, visit the library to collect your earned rewards, including more beads or links. Participants can choose from a wide array of activities to complete their log.
Defiance Public Library is hosting a ‘Dive In’ Summer Reading signup/kickoff party June 2 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. Johnson Memorial Library’s (Hicksville) Summer Reading Signup Special, complete with storytime, s’mores, and singalongs, is set for June 3 at 3 p.m.
Featured children’s events this year include special visits from the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Dinomobile, GrowNextGen, Defiance and Fulton County Soil & Water Conservation Districts, the Magic Fish Puppet Show, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio Sea Grant, the OSU Extension Office, the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum, and more. A complete listing of events and activities is available at defiancelibrary.org/summer.
For Teens
& Adults
In addition to the reading challenge, Defiance Public Library will host a series of author visits on Fridays in June and July, plus plenty of chances to try an ocean-themed craft.
Also new this year is the addition of a Teen Book Club for grades 6-12, ‘Booked for the Summer,’ which will meet June 27, July 25 and Aug. 22 (Monday nights) in the Teen Space at Defiance Public Library beginning at 6 p.m.
During June, all ages are invited to participate in the ‘Get Outside, Defiance County!’
Beanstack challenge. Participants can collect virtual badges for every Defiance County park they visit. Those collecting 12 or more badges will be entered into a drawing for two tickets to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium.
To see all library events, visit defiancelibrary.org/calendar. For more information, call the library at 419-782-1456.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.