motorcycle

There are several motorcycle races, show, rallies and rides scheduled throughout this summer.

 C-N File Photo

John Paulding Historical Society’s Motorcycle Run – June 4, Paulding, begins at 11 a.m.

Benefit Ride for Jesse Velasquez – June 11, 2 p.m., PharaohZ clubhouse, Defiance.

Car and Motorcycle Show – June 11, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Bonafide Customs, Napoleon.

Party in the Park Car and Motorcycle Cruise-In – June 11, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Metamora Community Park.

Five Star Car & Motorcycle Meet – June 11, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., downtown Findlay.

Blessing of the Bikes – June 12, 10:30 a.m., Pane Nazarene Church, Payne.

Napoleon Harley-Davidson 60th Anniversary Celebration – June 18-19, starting at 9 a.m., Napoleon Harley-Davidson.

Ride for Youth – June 18, 9 a.m., Napoleon Church of the Nazaarene, Napoleon.

Hell on Two Wheels – June 18, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Pioneer American Legion to Hell, Mich.

Benefit Run for Veterans Food Pantry of Northwest Ohio – June 18, noon, DRMC Clubhouse, Delphos.

Ernie’s Angels Class Car/Truck/Motorcycle Show – June 18, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1950 Eber Road, Holland.

Run for Justice – June 18, 2 p.m., Calvary United Methodist Church, Fort Wayne.

Hicksville’s Day in the Park Car & Motorcycle Show – June 25, Hicksville Park.

Kelleys Island Motorcycle Tour – June 25-26, registration from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 25 at Mad River Harley-Davidson, Sandusky.

AMA Grand National Motorcycle Races – June 25, Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima.

Heaven Lee Memorial Poker Run – June 25, noon, Shellukes Bar & Grill, Fremont.

Greater Ohio Veterans Ride – July 9, 11 a.m., American Legion Post 320, Maumee.

Flat Track Motorcycle Racing – July 9, Van Wert County Fairgrounds, Van Wert.

Rollin Thunder Motorcycle Club Poker Run – July 9, noon, 24514 Watson Road, Defiance.

Wreaths Across America Ride to Remember – July 9, 10 a.m., Garner Trucking, Findlay.

Lucas County Vintage & Custom Bike Show – July 13, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Lucas County Fairgrounds, Maumee.

Wauseon National Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet – July 15-17, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Wauseon.

Huggy Bear-St. Jude’s Car & Bike Show – July 23, 11 a.m., Huggy Bear Campground, Middle Point.

Children Miracle Network Car, Truck & Bike Show – July 24, 1-6 p.m., Van Wert Wal-Mart, Van Wert.

Wetzelland – July 28-30, 20508 Road 12, Grover Hill. Held rain or shine.

Dennis Deeds Suicide Awareness Memorial Ride – July 30, 11:30 a.m., Wauseon VFW Hall, Wauseon.

KOGS Ride – Aug. 14, noon-4 p.m., Ohio 64, Metamora.

Fort Jennings Bike Escort – Aug. 19, 3:30 p.m. meet at Beaver Dam Speedway going to Fort Jennings.

Poker Run for the Animals – Aug. 20, 11 a.m., Quellhorst Farm Venue, Wapakoneta.

Hudson Leather Annual Motorcycle Stampede – Sept. 3-6, Hudson Leather Outlet, Pioneer.

Rebel Run Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show – Sept. 16-17, Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima.

Toy (Motorcycle) Run – Sept. 17, 10 a.m., Reineke Ford Lincoln, Findlay.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments