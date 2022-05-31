ARCHBOLD – Make the past part of your future this summer with a visit to Sauder Village . . . a fun place to slow down, unplug, and spend quality time with family.
The Sauder Village experience moves visitors from the modern, fast-paced world into a place that celebrates unforgettable sights, sounds, and memories from the past.
“A trip to Sauder Village promises to be a great way for families to create special memories together,” shared Kim Krieger, media relations manager. “We are looking forward to an exciting 2022 season at Sauder Village as guests join us to enjoy stories, demonstrations, and fun activities while visiting historic homes, barns, gardens, and craft shops.”
The 1920s Main Street continues to be a favorite destination for visitors of all ages.
The 1920s come roaring to life as families take a peek at what’s playing on the big screen, buy sweet treats at the candy store, explore the grocery and clothing stores, meet horses at the livery, and sip a chocolate malt at the soda fountain. Guestsalso can visit the bank, jewelry and hardware stores, barbershop and farm bureau office.
There will even be special “Speakeasy Experiences” available for adults on Fridays and Saturdays at the Broken Barrel Speakeasy, by reservation only.
Other highlights of a visit to the historic village include taking a free train ride, meeting farm animals, and exploring the Museum Building featuring a new “Women’s Work” exhibit.
Throughout the village, many talented craftsman demonstrate their trade in places like the Spinning Shop, Pottery Shop, Tin Shop, Cooperage, Basket Shop, Weaving Sho, and Glassblowing Shop. The Walk Through Time Experience provides a chance to explore wigwams and a trading post at Natives & Newcomers and to visit historic homes, a log school, barn, and gardens in the Pioneer Settlement Area.
Visitors can learn about life in the 1920s in rural Ohio as they explore the Grime Home and barns.
Sauder Village also offers a variety of unique shopping venues including the Village Gift Shop, Threads of Tradition Quilt Shop, and an old-time general store. The Sauder Store and Outlet offers a wide selection of ready-to-assemble furniture made locally in Archbold as well as home accessories.
From quilts, hooked rugs, and antique cars to farm days, vintage baseball, fiber arts, and woodcarving, the 2022 season will also be filled with many exceptional events. Spring and early summer events include: the Tractors, Tractors, Tractors event on June 11, Naturalization Ceremony on July 2 and Summer on the Farm on July 9.
There are summer concerts planned throughout the season on the 1920s Main Street including A Night of Music at the 1920s Theater/Speakeasy on June 3 featuring Luke Concannon and Stephanie Hollenberg (by reservation only, tickets available online).
Sauder Village is located at 22611 Ohio 2 in Archbold – just minutes from Exit 25 of the Ohio Turnpike. Throughout May, the historic village is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Summer hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. The historic village is closed on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays this season.
Admission is $22 for adults, $16 for students (6-16), and free for members and children 5 and younger. AAA and senior discounts also are available.
Hours of operation, special events, and information about dining and overnight accommodations are available on the Sauder Village website. For details about planning a memorable Sauder Village getaway, call 800-590-9755, visit www.saudervillage.org, like on Facebook, or follow on Twitter and Instagram.
