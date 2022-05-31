Musician Wynton Marsalis once said that jazz is the power of now.
That power is coming back to Defiance with the ninth annual Defiance Jazz Festival honoring Wild Bill Davison and Milt Buckner. The event will be held from 3:30-10 p.m. July 9 at Kingsbury Park. This year’s event will take place in person and will be simulcast on various social media platforms as well.
Admission is $10 for adults and free for children and students. Tickets can be purchased online prior to the event at www.defiancejazzfestival.com. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. with music starting at 4 p.m.
Audience members are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to sit on. There will be no outside food or beverages allowed into the park as food and beverage vendors will be on site.
For the youngest jazz fans, there will be J.R.’s Jazzy Funbags handed out at the Citizens in Action tent.
The festival will feature four artists that bring their own style of jazz to Defiance.
There will be performances by Djangophonique, Alvin Waddles Trio, Barbra Lica and MoJoFlo.
Djangophonique, a “virtuosic, instrumentally-driven acoustic jazz quartet” will act as the house band. The band plays world jazz that includes guitar, clarinet, rhythm guitar and upright bass. Djangophonique has been nominated for several jazz awards including Outstanding Traditional Jazz Artist and Outstanding Jazz Recording at the Detroit Music Awards.
The Alvin Waddles Trio will play traditional jazz. Waddles has traveled around the world working with various artists including Aretha Franklin, Anita Baker, George Shirley and Tramaine Hawkins. He has received the Spirit of Detroit Award and in 2018 was the artist in residents at the Tuba Bach Festival.
Bringing some pop/folk jazz to the festival will be Barbra Lica. Lica is a Juno-nominated artist from Canada. She has performed in various international jazz festivals and has opened for performers such as Christian McBride, Bob Dorough and Terence Blanchard. She also has written cuts for other artists including Matt Dusks, Harumi and Morrison Ma.
The neo-funk and soul band, MojoFlo, will show why they were named “best band” by both Columbus Monthly and (614) Magazine with their aerial performances and seductive melodies. The band has shared the stage with such performers as Joan Jett, Trombone Shorty, KC and the Sunshine Band and the Dynamites.
Organizers hope everyone comes out for a great time on July 9 for the jazz festival. Last year’s event drew approximately 1,000 people. Hopefully, this year’s event brings just a big of a crowd to enjoy the great music and entertainment.
The festival is organized by a dedicated group of volunteers and is possible thanks to contributions from the Defiance Community Cultural Council/Stroede Center for the Arts and various businesses and individuals.
The Defiance Jazz Festival was established in 2013 and honors jazz greats and Defiance residents Wild Bill Davison and Milt Buckner. The festival recognizes their contributions to jazz while encouraging and developing a love for jazz in the community.
The J.R. Jazzy Funbags are in honor of J.R. Reynolds who, along with his daughter Sylvia Reynolds-Blakely, want to expose youths to the unique American genre of jazz.
