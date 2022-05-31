It’s up, up and away to the eighth annual United Way of Defiance County’s Hot Air Balloon Festival.
This year’s festival will be held Aug. 6 at the Defiance County Airport. The gates will be open from 6:30-9:30 a.m. and from 5-10 p.m. The event is presented by Premier Bank and North Western Electric Cooperative.
Admission to the Hot Air Balloon Festival is $10 a car. Handicapped parking and some general parking is available at the airport with a larger general parking area located off Evansport Road. Proceeds from the Hot Air Balloon Festival will benefit the Community Engagement Center.
The event offers something for everyone and draws quite a crowd.
“We estimated 5,000 (people) were in attendance last year,” said Abby Wolfrum, executive director of the United Way.
All activities, including those involving the hot air balloons, are weather-permitting.
The day will start off with the Biggby Best Pancake Breakfast at 6:30 a.m. At 7 a.m., the hot air balloons will start flying into the airport. Several hot air balloons are expected to take part in the festival this year.
“We had (15) balloons) last year,” Wolfrum said. “It is our hope to build it up every year.”
Visitors to the festival are welcome to bring their lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy watching the balloons land and take off.
At 7:30 a.m., the Bouncin’ Around Inflatable 5K Run and 1-Mile Fun Walk, sponsored by Midwest Community Federal Credit Union and Mercy Hospital, will kick off. Wolfrum described the run and walk as a fun, inflatable obstacle course around the tarmac of the airport. To learn more about the run, visit www.defianceballoonfest.com.
The morning also will feature tethered balloon rides, weather permitting. Rides are available on a first-come, first serve basis. There are no pre-sale tickets for the rides. Rides are $15 for those 13 and older, $5 for those age 3-12 and free for those age 2 and younger. Tethered rides also will be available in the evening.
The festival will be shut down in the afternoon to give balloon pilots time to rest before the festival kicks back up into high gear.
When the gates reopen at 5 p.m., there will be a lot more activities including food and marketplace vendors, a kid’s area with pony rides, inflatables, touch-a-truck event, beer garden and live entertainment.
The live entertainment will start at 5 p.m. with the Scott Brothers Band and G-Men performing throughout the night.
There will be a few changes to the festival this year. TAS is no longer doing airplane rides and there may be some new things added to the touch-a-truck event.
Weather permitting, the evening will end with a night glow at 9 p.m. Visitors can watch as the hot air balloons light up the night sky as they fly out of the airport and close out this years festival.
Organizers hope everyone comes out and has a great time at this year’s festival.
For more information about the Hot Air Balloon Festival, visit www.defianceballoonfest.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.