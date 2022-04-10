John Paulding Historical Society’s Motorcycle Run – June 4, Paulding, begins at 11 a.m.
Power of Yesteryear Tractor Show – June 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Wood County Museum, Bowling Green.
Tea & Talk: Pride (& Prejudice) in Weddings – June 9, 2-4 p.m., Wood County Historical Museum, Bowling Green.
Four Corners Heritage Center Open House – June 12, 1-4 p.m., For Corners Historical Cooperative, Grelton.
Brigade Napoleon – June 18-19, Fort Meigs, Perrysburg.
Antique Farm & Fiber Show – June 11-12, AuGlaize Village, rural Defiance.
Fort Meigs After Dark Lantern Tour – June 25, 8:30 p.m.,; Aug. 27, 8 p.m.; Sept. 30, 7 p.m., Fort Meigs, Perrysburg.
Amateur Radio Field Days – June 26, 2 p.m., Wood County Historical Museum, Bowling Green.
Independence Day 1813 – July 4, Fort Meigs, Perrysburg.
World War II Re-enactment – July 8-9, AuGlaize Village, rural Defiance.
Honor Independence – July 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Cox Cabin at the Wood County Historical Museum, Bowling Green.
Motorama – July 10, AuGlaize Village, rural Defiance.
Tea & Talk: Progressive Era Women Writers – July 14, 2-4 p.m., Wood County Historical Society, Bowling Green.
Arts & Artists of Paulding County – Aug. 12, John Paulding Historical Society, Paulding.
Chicken BBQ and Cruise-in – Aug. 6, 4 p.m., John Paulding Historical Society, Paulding.
The 60 Years’ War for Ohio: The American Revolution – Aug. 13-14, Fort Meigs, Perrysburg.
Tea & Talk: Asian American Weddings – Aug. 11, 2-4 p.m., Wood County HIstorical Society, Bowling Green.
Arts & Artists of Paulding County – Aug. 12, John Paulding Historical Society, Paulding.
Four Corners Heritage Center Open House – Aug. 14, 1-4 p.m., Four Corners Historical Cooperative, Grelton.
Rug Hooking Week – Aug. 16-20, Sauder Village, Archbold.
Tea & Talk Series: Wedding Music – Sept. 8, 2-4 p.m., Wood County Historical Museum, Bowling Green.
Fall Harvest – Sept. 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wood County Historical Museum, Bowling Green.
Four County Heritage Center Open House – Sept. 11, 1-4 p.m., Four Corners Historical Cooperative, Grelton.
Apple Week – Sept. 14-17, Sauder Village, Archbold.
Johnny Appleseed Festival -- Sept. 17-18 Harry Baals Dr., Fort Wayne.
Annual Antique and Classic Truck Show – Sept. 18, starting at 9 a.m., John Paulding Historical Society, Paulding.
Johnny Appleseed Festival – Oct. 1-2, AuGlaize Village, rural Defiance.
Fall Blacksmithing – Oct. 1, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wood County Historical Museum, Bowling Green.
Apple Butter Festival -- Oct. 9, Front Street, Grand Rapids.
Garrison Ghost Walk – Oct. 21-22, 28-29, Fort Meigs, Perrsyburg.
Woodcarver’s Show & Sale – Oct. 28-29, Sauder Village, Archbold.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.