John Paulding Historical Society’s Motorcycle Run – June 4, Paulding, begins at 11 a.m.

Power of Yesteryear Tractor Show – June 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Wood County Museum, Bowling Green.

Tea & Talk: Pride (& Prejudice) in Weddings – June 9, 2-4 p.m., Wood County Historical Museum, Bowling Green.

Four Corners Heritage Center Open House – June 12, 1-4 p.m., For Corners Historical Cooperative, Grelton.

Brigade Napoleon – June 18-19, Fort Meigs, Perrysburg.

Antique Farm & Fiber Show – June 11-12, AuGlaize Village, rural Defiance.

Fort Meigs After Dark Lantern Tour – June 25, 8:30 p.m.,; Aug. 27, 8 p.m.; Sept. 30, 7 p.m., Fort Meigs, Perrysburg.

Amateur Radio Field Days – June 26, 2 p.m., Wood County Historical Museum, Bowling Green.

Independence Day 1813 – July 4, Fort Meigs, Perrysburg.

World War II Re-enactment – July 8-9, AuGlaize Village, rural Defiance.

Honor Independence – July 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Cox Cabin at the Wood County Historical Museum, Bowling Green.

Motorama – July 10, AuGlaize Village, rural Defiance.

Tea & Talk: Progressive Era Women Writers – July 14, 2-4 p.m., Wood County Historical Society, Bowling Green.

Arts & Artists of Paulding County – Aug. 12, John Paulding Historical Society, Paulding.

Chicken BBQ and Cruise-in – Aug. 6, 4 p.m., John Paulding Historical Society, Paulding.

The 60 Years’ War for Ohio: The American Revolution – Aug. 13-14, Fort Meigs, Perrysburg.

Tea & Talk: Asian American Weddings – Aug. 11, 2-4 p.m., Wood County HIstorical Society, Bowling Green.

Arts & Artists of Paulding County – Aug. 12, John Paulding Historical Society, Paulding.

Four Corners Heritage Center Open House – Aug. 14, 1-4 p.m., Four Corners Historical Cooperative, Grelton.

Rug Hooking Week – Aug. 16-20, Sauder Village, Archbold.

Tea & Talk Series: Wedding Music – Sept. 8, 2-4 p.m., Wood County Historical Museum, Bowling Green.

Fall Harvest – Sept. 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wood County Historical Museum, Bowling Green.

Four County Heritage Center Open House – Sept. 11, 1-4 p.m., Four Corners Historical Cooperative, Grelton.

Apple Week – Sept. 14-17, Sauder Village, Archbold.

Johnny Appleseed Festival -- Sept. 17-18 Harry Baals Dr., Fort Wayne.

Annual Antique and Classic Truck Show – Sept. 18, starting at 9 a.m., John Paulding Historical Society, Paulding.

Johnny Appleseed Festival – Oct. 1-2, AuGlaize Village, rural Defiance.

Fall Blacksmithing – Oct. 1, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wood County Historical Museum, Bowling Green.

Apple Butter Festival -- Oct. 9, Front Street, Grand Rapids.

Garrison Ghost Walk – Oct. 21-22, 28-29, Fort Meigs, Perrsyburg.

Woodcarver’s Show & Sale – Oct. 28-29, Sauder Village, Archbold.

