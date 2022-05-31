Whether it’s playful, tasteful, or cheerful, Fulton County offers more than a weekend “FUL” of fun.
Fulton County is:
* “historyFUL:” Take a day and discover the charms of the past at Ohio’s largest living history destination, Sauder Village. Visitors will be transported through time from statehood in 1803 to the Roaring 1920’s Main Street, home to the Broken Barrel Speakeasy. Participate in hands on activities such as making butter, milking a goat, pioneer living playing in Mary Ann’s Cabin and more. Travel back in time onboard the Erie Express, a miniature replica of the original 1863 C.P. Huntington train which played an important role in America’s transportation history.
Marvel at the working craftsmen creating items of beauty, utility and character. Sauder Village is sure to engage every member of your family.
Engage curiosity and learn about the people who made Northwest Ohio a thriving community. From legendary racecar driver Barney Oldfield to northwest Ohio’s own version of Annie Oakley, there is always something new to discover at the Museum of Fulton County. Travel the world with Carl Britsch, successful architect and artist in 2022’s feature Exhibit.
* “eventFUL:” During Labor Day weekend, find affordable family fun at Ohio’s finest and best county fair. Fair goers will experience top name entertainment, thrilling rides, a huge tradeshow, competitions and, of course, food.
The Fulton County Fairgrounds is host to many events year-round including the National Thresher’s Convention, Crosley Car Show, Antique Motorcycle show and races, dog shows, horse shows, stateline gem and mineral show and more. The beautifully maintained fairgrounds provide an ideal site for camping, whether individuals are attending an event or just passing through. Enjoy small town hospitality at local festivals throughout Fulton County.
What about “flavorFUL”, “tasteFUL” and “bellyFUL:”
Visitors will find the number of great eating establishments in Fulton County “plentyFUL”, from casual dining to fine cuisine along with a wide variety of fast food and chain restaurants. The county’s sweet shops offer donuts, pies, cookies, artisan chocolates, ice cream and more, will make you “gleeFUL.”
* “powerFUL”: Get revved up in the excitement of “Saturday Night Lights” at Oakshade Raceway , Delta Motorsports and antique motorcycle races, tractor pulls and demolition derby at the Fulton County Fairgrounds race track.
* “shopFUL:” Throughout Fulton County there are more than 40 diverse shopping opportunities from quaint boutiques to nostalgic antiques, creative craft stores to artisan and specialty shops, ready to assemble furniture outlet to bulk food and meat markets. At Oak Openings Pottery and Manabigama Kiln Center offer beautiful, handmade wood-fired pottery, Richard Allan Metal Arts takes unwanted items from peoples past and makes them into incredible pieces of art, Windfall Woodworks create wood lathed turn works into unique and functional pieces, such as bowls, boxes, bangles and more, all from wood blown down from the wind.
Turkeyfoot Creek Creamery is a family owned farm which handcrafts artisan goat cheese and ice cream. Handmade delectable chocolates are crafted at Stella Leona Artisan Chocolates tucked away in the quaint town of Pettisville where you also can visit Sunday’s Market, a step back into history.
* “peaceFUL:” Unplug and relax while trekking on Fulton County trails, playing in scenic state parks or even touring Bracy Gold Bison Ranch. Take a leisurely drive through the scenic countryside of rural NW Ohio to see the beautiful displays of barn quilts. The Quilt Barn Trail consists of 19 locations which relates rural heritage and an appreciation for quilting, honoring quilters past and present.
*“restFUL:” Visitors will find comfortable and affordable lodging, including Holiday Inn Express, Days Inn, Rodeway Inn, Sauder Heritage Inn and Campground and Fulton County Fairgrounds camping, all are conveniently located directly off the Ohio Turnpike.
To Find YOUR FUL in Fulton County go to visitFULtoncounty.com or call 419-337-9669.
