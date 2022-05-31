There are a lot of reasons to head to Defiance this summer.
From June through October, there are tons of events for families, sport enthusiasts, car and music lovers and more in the downtown.
Things kick off with the first Family Fun Friday on June 3.
“This will be the second full year (for Family Fun Fridays),” said Kirstie Mack, executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB).
The Family Fun Fridays will run from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. the first Friday of June, July and August. Each one will have a theme.
“We’ll have activities for families and a scavenger hunt component,” said Mack, adding that downtown businesses will be doing some of the activities. There also will be food trucks available during the event.
“State Bank will have their Gives Truck out,” Mack said. “They will be doing free-will donations for different community programs. There will be a lot of activities going on. Then in the evening, the Maumee Valley Car Club will have its cruise-ins. Clinton Street will be closed at 4 p.m. from Second to Fifth streets with the cruise-ins running from 6-8 p.m. (those nights)”
Excitement awaits sports fans on June 11-12 at Kingsbury and Pontiac Parks as the Three Rivers Outboard Racing Association (TRORA) will hold its Thunder on the River Boat Races. The races will be held from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. A three-quarter mile track will be laid out near the confluence of the rivers for the races. Viewing points will be Pontiac and Kingsbury parks as well as the fortgrounds. Food trucks will be available at the two parks during the event.
“There will be many, many heats and many heats of all different ages,” Mack said, adding there are youth heats for those as young as 7- and 8-year-olds.
“There will be prizes for all races. This will be the first time in more than 30 years we’ve had these races here,” she said.
Other exciting events in the downtown in June include concerts at Triangle Park on June 16 and 30, organized by the Stroede Center for the Arts; and the 40th annual Art in the Park, held by the Friends of the Defiance Public Library, at the fortgrounds on June 26.
Fireworks will light up the sky on July 1 as Defiance celebrates Independence Day. Viewing will be held at Pontiac and Kingsbury parks as well as the fortgrounds. There will be a few changes this year as there will be no carnival rides in Kingsbury Park prior to the fireworks. There still will be games as well as food vendors however.
If anyone is interesting in donating to the fireworks to help with the celebration, contact the DDVB at www.visitdefianceohio.com.
Music will fill the air downtown during July with several events. The Defiance Jazz Festival will be held July 9 at Kingsbury Park, while a concert, organized by the Stroede Center, will be held July 21 at Triangle Park.
Many musicians, musicians and other entertainers will then come to the downtown area on July 29 for Buskerfest 2022, which is held in memory of Raul Sanchez.
“This will be the second year the DDVB has assisted the Sanchez family in providing this event for the community,” said Mack.
The event is open from 6-10 p.m. There is no sign-up sheet for performers, however those in need of electricity should contact the DDVB prior to Buskerfest. There will be food trucks and some businesses open during the event.
Everyone is welcome to come out and see what is happening.
“This is a great opportunity to walk the downtown,” Mack said. “There are musicians, magicians, artists doing paintings. … Anybody can show up.”
In August, the Stroede Center will present another concert on Aug. 11 at Triangle Park and the 38th annual Maumee Valley Car Club’s show will be Aug. 27.
Things really get cooking in September with Ribfest. There will be 10 rib vendors with individuals picking a people’s choice winner for best ribs.
There also will be live entertainment.
“The layout will change a bit,” said Mack, adding the changes will allow for better crowd movement. “The rib vendors will be on West Third.”
In addition to ribs, the vendors will offer pulled pork and other items. There also will be Frank’s Fries, Eric’s All American Ice Cream and Linda’s Cocina.
Besides the food, there will be plenty of live entertainment. The Skittle Bots will open from 4:30-7 p.m.
“They are a ‘90s cover band with a lot of energy,” Mack said.
The headlining band will be Pfreak Show, who will perform from 7:30-11 p.m. According to the band’s website, members really want to give audiences a great performance. They call their shows a multimedia experience with video clips “woven into a rambunctious cocktail shaker of psychedelic rock, spaced-out funk, hard rock, freestyle disco, rap and everything else under the son.”
While crowds enjoy this year’s Ribfest, plans are already underway for 2023’s event.
“Ribfest 2023 will be focused on a local battle of the bands,” Mack said, adding a call will go out in the five-county area for bands. “There will be an auditioning process. The winner will open for our headliner and some of the others will get to play at Ribfest in increments. Information will be out in October, and we’ll have auditions throughout the winter.”
Closing out the events this summer downtown will be the Witches Brew for CASA on Oct. 13 and the Defiance Lion’s Club’s Halloween parade on Oct. 29.
This will be the fourth year for the Witches Brew, with proceeds split between the DDVB and the Northwest Ohio Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).
“It is a super fun event where ticket holders ‘fly’ throughout the downtown and enjoy treats from participating businesses,” said Mack. “Participants are encouraged to dress up.”
Tickets are a $30 donation. The Witches Brew runs from 4-8 p.m. Participants will not only enjoy treats during the event, but the DDVB has partnered with 4KD Crick Brewery and Leisure Time Winery for take-home items.
So head to Defiance this summer for some great fun downtown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.