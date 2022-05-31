Junior Golf Program – Wednesdays, 9-11 a.m., Napoleon Municipal Golf Course, Napoleon.
Youth for Christ Golf Outing – June 3, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., AuGlaize Golf Club, rural Defiance.
Archbold Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing – June 3, Eagle Rock Golf Club, Defiance.
Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County’s Golf Outing – June 4, Auglaize Golf Club, rural Defiance.
Tee It Up for Education – June 4, 8 a.m., Riverside Greens Golf Course, Stryker.
Delta Chamber Golf Outing – June 9, 11 a.m., White Pines Golf Course, Swanton.
FCHC Golf Outing – June 9, noon, Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.
Wauseon High School Boosters Golf Outing – June 10, 12:30 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.
Archbold Boosters Golf Outing – June 11, 9 a.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.
Children’s Lantern Golf Outing – June 17, 1 p.m., Eagle Rock Golf Club, Defiance.
Ironwood Memorial Golf Outing – June 17, 1 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.
Evergreen High School Wrestling Golf Outing – June 18, 1 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.
Tinora Wrestling Golf Outing – June 18, St. Michael’s Golf Course, rural Defiance.
Yellow Jacket Classic Golf Outing – June 18, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Eagle Rock Golf Course, Defiance.
Ridgeville Relay for Life Golf Outing – June 19, St. Michael’s Golf Course, rural Defiance.
Price/Kahrs Memorial Golf Outing – June 24, 12:30 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.
Archbold Wrestling Golf Outing – June 24, St. Michael’s Golf Course, rural Defiance.
Eagle Rock Golf Club Championship – June 25-26, Eagle Rock Golf Club, Defiance.
Chad Meyer Memorial Golf Outing – June 25, St. Michael’s Golf Course, rural Defiance
Black Swamp Golf Outing – June 25, 1 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.
Golf for Kids’ Sake – June 26, 1 p.m., Pike Run Golf Club, Ottawa.
Red, White & Blue Scramble – July 1, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.
Red, White and Blue 18 Hole Scramble – July 4, 8 a.m., Napoleon Municipal Golf Course, Napoleon.
Defiance Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing – July 8, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Eagle Rock Golf Club, Defiance.
Sons of the American Legion Golf Outing – July 9, noon-5 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.
“Fore” the Kids Gofl Scramble - July 9, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Eagle Rock Golf Club, Defiance.
21st Annual Dr. Mark Teets Memorial Golf Tournament – July 13, Auglaize Golf Course, rural Defiance.
Henry County Hospital Golf Outing – July 15, 11:30 a.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.
Henry County Bowlers Golf Outing – July 16, St. Michael’s Golf Course, rural Defiance.
5-Man Scramble and Hog Roast – July 16, 7:30 a.m., Riverside Greens Golf Course, Stryker.
Paulding Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing – July 22, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Auglaize Golf Club, rural Defiance.
Ricky Reucher Memorial Golf Outing – July 23, 8 a.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.
Birdies for Babies – July 23, 8 a.m., Pike Run Golf Club, Ottawa.
Chad Miller Benefit Scramble – July 30, 2 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.
William Mossing Memorial Scholarship Golf Outing – July 31, 1 p.m., Napoleon Municipal Golf Course, Napoleon.
Napoleon Municipal Golf Course 100 Year Celebration – Aug. 1-6; veterans free golf, Aug. 1; free golf with cart rental, Aug. 2; free cart with green fees, Aug. 3; 19 holes for the price of 9, Aug. 4; food trucks, cake, drawing, Aug. 5; two man blind draw scramble, Aug. 6, Napoleon Municipal Golf Course, Napoleon.
Iron Wood Open 5-Man Draft Calcutta – Aug. 5, 10 a.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.
Academic Boosters Golf Outing – Aug. 6, 8 a.m., Riverside Greens Golf Course, Stryker.
Squig-Mo Memorial Golf Outing – Aug. 6, Auglaize Golf Club, Defiance.
WHS Boys Invitational – Aug. 8, 9 a.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.
WHS Girls Invitational – Aug. 9, 9 a.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.
Wauseon Chamber of Commerce Outing – Aug. 11, 12:30-6 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.
UAW Golf Outing – Aug. 13, noon-5 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.
Big Hole Tournament – Aug. 14, 8 a.m., Riverside Greens Golf Course, Stryker.
Ron DeWulf Memorial Senior Draft Scramble – Aug. 16, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.
Drew McNeill Memorial Golf Tournament – Aug. 17, noon, Valleywood Golf Club, Swanton.
Fall Member/Guest Outing – Aug. 19, 8:30 a.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.
Project Respect 12th Annual Golf Outing – Aug. 20, 8 a.m.-noon, Eagle Rock Golf Club, Defiance.
Stryker Summer Recreation Golf Outing – Aug. 20, 1 p.m., Riverside Greens Golf Course, Stryker.
Youth for Christ Golf Outing – Sept. 9, 8:30 a.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.
FCA Golf Outing – Sept. 10, Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.
Panther Invitational Golf Outing – Sept. 10, 8 a.m., Riverside Greens Golf Course, Stryker.
Fairview Athletic Boosters Golf Outing – Sept. 11, 1 p.m., Riverside Greens Golf Course, Stryker.
FCEDC Golf Outing – Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.
PHS Invitational – Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.
Senior Golf Scramble – Sept. 17, St. Michael’s Golf Course, rural Defiance.
Golden Bear Invitational Golf Outing – Sept. 17, 8 a.m., Riverside Greens Golf Course, Stryker.
Napoleon Athletic Hall of Fame Golf Outing – Sept. 18, Napoleon Municipal Golf Course, Napoleon.
Austin’s Book Club Golf Outing - Sept. 18, White Pins Golf Course, Swanton.
Member Golf Outing – Sept. 25, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.
OHSAA Girls Sectional – Sept. 27, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.
OSHAA Boys Sectional – Sept. 29, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.
Four Person Big Hole Scramble – Oct. 8-9, noon-5 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.
