It’s time to head out to the course. Take a swing at some of the various golf outings and tournaments throughout the region this summer.

Junior Golf Program – Wednesdays, 9-11 a.m., Napoleon Municipal Golf Course, Napoleon.

Youth for Christ Golf Outing – June 3, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., AuGlaize Golf Club, rural Defiance.

Archbold Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing – June 3, Eagle Rock Golf Club, Defiance.

Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County’s Golf Outing – June 4, Auglaize Golf Club, rural Defiance.

Tee It Up for Education – June 4, 8 a.m., Riverside Greens Golf Course, Stryker.

Delta Chamber Golf Outing – June 9, 11 a.m., White Pines Golf Course, Swanton.

FCHC Golf Outing – June 9, noon, Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

Wauseon High School Boosters Golf Outing – June 10, 12:30 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

Archbold Boosters Golf Outing – June 11, 9 a.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

Children’s Lantern Golf Outing – June 17, 1 p.m., Eagle Rock Golf Club, Defiance.

Ironwood Memorial Golf Outing – June 17, 1 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

Evergreen High School Wrestling Golf Outing – June 18, 1 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

Tinora Wrestling Golf Outing – June 18, St. Michael’s Golf Course, rural Defiance.

Yellow Jacket Classic Golf Outing – June 18, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Eagle Rock Golf Course, Defiance.

Ridgeville Relay for Life Golf Outing – June 19, St. Michael’s Golf Course, rural Defiance.

Price/Kahrs Memorial Golf Outing – June 24, 12:30 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

Archbold Wrestling Golf Outing – June 24, St. Michael’s Golf Course, rural Defiance.

Eagle Rock Golf Club Championship – June 25-26, Eagle Rock Golf Club, Defiance.

Chad Meyer Memorial Golf Outing – June 25, St. Michael’s Golf Course, rural Defiance

Black Swamp Golf Outing – June 25, 1 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

Golf for Kids’ Sake – June 26, 1 p.m., Pike Run Golf Club, Ottawa.

Red, White & Blue Scramble – July 1, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

Red, White and Blue 18 Hole Scramble – July 4, 8 a.m., Napoleon Municipal Golf Course, Napoleon.

Defiance Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing – July 8, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Eagle Rock Golf Club, Defiance.

Sons of the American Legion Golf Outing – July 9, noon-5 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

“Fore” the Kids Gofl Scramble - July 9, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Eagle Rock Golf Club, Defiance.

21st Annual Dr. Mark Teets Memorial Golf Tournament – July 13, Auglaize Golf Course, rural Defiance.

Henry County Hospital Golf Outing – July 15, 11:30 a.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

Henry County Bowlers Golf Outing – July 16, St. Michael’s Golf Course, rural Defiance.

5-Man Scramble and Hog Roast – July 16, 7:30 a.m., Riverside Greens Golf Course, Stryker.

Paulding Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing – July 22, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Auglaize Golf Club, rural Defiance.

Ricky Reucher Memorial Golf Outing – July 23, 8 a.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

Birdies for Babies – July 23, 8 a.m., Pike Run Golf Club, Ottawa.

Chad Miller Benefit Scramble – July 30, 2 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

William Mossing Memorial Scholarship Golf Outing – July 31, 1 p.m., Napoleon Municipal Golf Course, Napoleon.

Napoleon Municipal Golf Course 100 Year Celebration – Aug. 1-6; veterans free golf, Aug. 1; free golf with cart rental, Aug. 2; free cart with green fees, Aug. 3; 19 holes for the price of 9, Aug. 4; food trucks, cake, drawing, Aug. 5; two man blind draw scramble, Aug. 6, Napoleon Municipal Golf Course, Napoleon.

Iron Wood Open 5-Man Draft Calcutta – Aug. 5, 10 a.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

Academic Boosters Golf Outing – Aug. 6, 8 a.m., Riverside Greens Golf Course, Stryker.

Squig-Mo Memorial Golf Outing – Aug. 6, Auglaize Golf Club, Defiance.

WHS Boys Invitational – Aug. 8, 9 a.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

WHS Girls Invitational – Aug. 9, 9 a.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

Wauseon Chamber of Commerce Outing – Aug. 11, 12:30-6 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

UAW Golf Outing – Aug. 13, noon-5 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

Big Hole Tournament – Aug. 14, 8 a.m., Riverside Greens Golf Course, Stryker.

Ron DeWulf Memorial Senior Draft Scramble – Aug. 16, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

Drew McNeill Memorial Golf Tournament – Aug. 17, noon, Valleywood Golf Club, Swanton.

Fall Member/Guest Outing – Aug. 19, 8:30 a.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

Project Respect 12th Annual Golf Outing – Aug. 20, 8 a.m.-noon, Eagle Rock Golf Club, Defiance.

Stryker Summer Recreation Golf Outing – Aug. 20, 1 p.m., Riverside Greens Golf Course, Stryker.

Youth for Christ Golf Outing – Sept. 9, 8:30 a.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

FCA Golf Outing – Sept. 10, Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

Panther Invitational Golf Outing – Sept. 10, 8 a.m., Riverside Greens Golf Course, Stryker.

Fairview Athletic Boosters Golf Outing – Sept. 11, 1 p.m., Riverside Greens Golf Course, Stryker.

FCEDC Golf Outing – Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

PHS Invitational – Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

Senior Golf Scramble – Sept. 17, St. Michael’s Golf Course, rural Defiance.

Golden Bear Invitational Golf Outing – Sept. 17, 8 a.m., Riverside Greens Golf Course, Stryker.

Napoleon Athletic Hall of Fame Golf Outing – Sept. 18, Napoleon Municipal Golf Course, Napoleon.

Austin’s Book Club Golf Outing - Sept. 18, White Pins Golf Course, Swanton.

Member Golf Outing – Sept. 25, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

OHSAA Girls Sectional – Sept. 27, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

OSHAA Boys Sectional – Sept. 29, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

Four Person Big Hole Scramble – Oct. 8-9, noon-5 p.m., Iron Wood Golf Club, Wauseon.

