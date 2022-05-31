BRYAN – Looking for some free family entertainment this summer? Head to the Fountain City Amphitheater in Bryan.
“This is our second season,” said Jeffrey Tonjes, amphitheater coordinator. “Each season we hope to add more (events).”
The Fountain City Amphitheater is offering free concerts, movie nights, yoga and more this summer at its outdoor venue. Event goers are asked to bring their own lawn chairs to enjoy some great performances.
“The main bands we have are really good,” Tonjes said, adding the performances are sure to be some fan favorites. One trio set to perform even has a national following.
“Girl Named Tom – we are fortunate to have them. That will be a great night,” he said.
Concerts in June include Frontiers: The World’s Number One Tribute to Journey at 8 p.m. June 3; Bryan City Band at 7:30 p.m. on June 15; and Girl Named Tom at 8 p.m. June 25.
July comes in with a laugh as Comedy Under the Stars will take palace at 8 p.m. July 1. Concerts during the month will include the B2wins at 7 p.m. July 8 and the Bryan High School Alumni Family and Friends concert at 4 p.m. July 16.
There will be two concerts in August at the Fountain City Amphitheater. The From Austin to Bryan Concert and Rib Cook Off will start at 2 p.m. Aug. 6. The Toledo Symphony Brass Quintet will perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 20.
In addition to the concerts, there are several recurring activities at the Fountain City Amphitheater this summer. Yoga with Clarissa Votaw will take place at 9 a.m. June 11 and 25, July 9 and 23 and Aug. 13 and 27. There will be family movie nights at 9:30 p.m June 10 and July 15 as well.
Storytimes will be held at 11 a.m. June 11, July 16 and Aug. 6. Community worships will take place at 11 a.m. June 26; 7 p.m. July 24 and 7 p.m. Aug. 20.
“There are plenty of opportunities for people to come and enjoy the free entertainment this summer,” Tonjes said, encouraging everyone to come out and enjoy events this summer at the venue.
Tonjes said all events at the Fountain City Amphitheater are free thanks to corporate sponsors and booster members. Without their support, it would not be possible to bring in such high quality acts to the community free of charge.
Corporate sponsors include: JMS Services; Fraternal Order of Eagles; Bryan Rotary; Fountain City Veterinary Hospital; Anderson & Vreeland Inc;, Allied Moulded Products; and Newcomer, Shaffer, Spangler, Breininger & Rakes Attorneys at Law. Althenloh, Brinck & Co, Bard and Spangler are presenting sponsors for the Girl Named Tom Concert.
The Fountain City Amphitheater is located at 526 Avenue B in Bryan. For more information, visit cityofbryan.com/fcamphitheater.
