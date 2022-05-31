Live Music and BBQ – Herb Monroe Community Park, Paulding, June 11, Sept. 24.
Hot Rods and Hot Dogs – Every Wednesday night through October, except holidays, 5:30 p.m., Bronson Park, Defiance.
Antwerp Rib Fest – June 4, Antwerp.
Germanfest – June 8-12, Headwaters Park, Fort Wayne.
Gathering in West Unity – June 10-12, West Unity.
Paulding County Fair – June 11-18, Paulding.
June Jubilee – June 11 9 a.m.-2 p.m., downtown Liberty Center.
Bryan Jubilee – June 16-18, downtown Bryan.
June Jubilee – June 18, downtown Columbus Grove.
Putnam County Fair – June 20-25, Ottawa.
Deshler Free Community Dinner – June 22, 5-6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, Deshler.
Greek Fest – June 23-25, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Headwaters Park, Fort Wayne.
Feast Fest – June 24, 5:30-11 p.m., downtown Napoleon.
Kiwanis Lunch in the Park – June 24, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Herb Monroe Community Park, Paulding.
St. Paul’s Community Spaghetti Dinner – June 24, 5-6:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, McClure.
Bryan’s Day in the Park – June 25, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Bryan Recreation Park.
Hicksville’s Day in the Park – June 25, Hicksville Park.
Holgate Eyes to the Skies – June 25, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m., downtown Holgate.
Barnyard BBQ – June 26, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Ayersville United Methodist Church.
Old Fashioned Farmers Days – June 30-July 2, Van Wert County Fairgrounds, Van Wert.
Three Rivers Festival – July 8-16, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Headwaters Park, Fort Wayne.
Delta Chicken Festival – July 8 from 5-10:30 p.m., July 9 from 11 a.m.-19 p.m. and July 10 from noon-5 p.m., Delta Community Park, Delta.
Run for Beer 5K – July 9, 11 a.m., 4KD Crick Brewery, Defiance.
Lucas County Fair – July 11-17, Maumee.
St. Joe Pickle Festival – July 14, 6127 Indiana-1, St. Joe, Ind.
Hamler Rib Fest and Street Party – July 15, starting at 5 p.m., downtown Hamler.
Bean Days – July 15-16, downtown Montpelier.
Malinta Fest – July 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monroe Township Fire Department, Malinta.
5-Man Scramble and Hog Roast – July 16, 7:30 a.m., Riverside Greens Golf Course, Stryker.
Ney Homecoming – July 21, downtown Ney.
St. Paul’s Community Spaghetti Dinner – July 22, 5-6:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, McClure.
Deshler Free Community Dinner – July 27, 5-6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, Deshler.
Wauseon Homecoming – July 28-30, downtown Wauseon.
Hamler Summerfest – July 29-31, Hamler Community Park, Hamler.
Northwest Ohio Rib Off – July 29-31, Lucas County Fairgrounds, Maumee.
Antwerp Day in the Park – Aug. 2, Riverside Memorial Park, Antwerp.
Harlan Days – Aug. 4-6, downtown Harlan.
Breakfast at County Chapel – Aug. 6, 7-11 a.m., Country Chapel Christian Union Church, Napoleon.
Chicken BBQ and Cruise-In – Aug. 6, John Paulding Historical Society, Paulding, 4 p.m.
Hot Air Balloon Festival – Aug. 6, Defiance County Airport, rural Defiance.
Swanton Corn Festival – Aug. 6, Swanton.
Henry County Fair – Aug. 11-18, Napoleon.
Defiance County Fair – Aug. 20-22, Hicksville.
Deshler Free Community Dinner – Aug. 24, 5-6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, Deshler.
St. Paul’s Community Spaghetti Dinner – Aug. 26, 5-6:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, McClure.
Fulton County Fair – Sept. 2-8, Wauseon.
Breakfast at Country Chapel – Sept. 3, 7-11 a.m., Country Chapel Christian union Church, Napoleon.
Oakwood Homecoming – Sept. 2-4, downtown Oakwood.
Pioneer Days – Sept. 8-11, downtown Kalida.
Napoleon Fall Festival – Sept. 10, 10 am.-3 p.m., Henry County Fairgrounds, Napoleon.
Williams County Fair – Sept. 10-15, Montpelier.
Apple Week – Sept. 14-17, Sauder Village, Archbold.
Turtle Festival – Sept. 16, St. Augustine Catholic Church, Napoleon.
Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival – Sept. 16-18, Paulding County Fairgrounds, Paulding.
Liberty Center Fall Festival – Sept. 17, starting 10 a.m., downtown Liberty Center.
Hoptober Fest – Sept. 17, 2-10 p.m., Hicksville.
Johnny Appleseed Festival – Sept. 17-18, Harry Baals Dr., Fort Wayne.
St. Paul’s Community Spaghetti Dinner – Sept. 23, 5-6:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, McClure.
Continental Fall Festival – Sept. 23-25, downtown Continental.
Fall Fest on the Square – Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., downtown Bryan.
Defiance Rib Fest – Sept. 24, 3:30-11 p.m. downtown Defiance.
Island Wine Festival – Oct. 1, Put-in-Bay.
Johnny Appleseed Festival – Oct. 1-2, AuGlaize Village, rural Defiance.
Oktoberfest – Oct.1, Walnut Street, Bryan.
Ocktoberfest – Oct. 8-9, Put-in-Bay.
Applebutter Festival – Oct. 9, downtown Grand Rapids.
Witches Brew for CASA – Oct. 13, downtown Defiance.
Hobo Supper – Oct. 15, Auglaize Village, rural Defiance.
Witches Brew – Oct. 22, 4-11:45 p.m., downtown Napoleon.
Defiance City Trick or Treat – Oct. 27, 6-7:30 p.m.
