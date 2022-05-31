June
Peony Festival – June 3-5, Van Wert.
Old West End Festival – June 3-5, Old West End Historic District, Toledo.
Antwerp Rib Fest – June 4, Antwerp.
Arab Festival – June 4-5, Headwaters Park, Fort Wayne.
Phlocking of the Phaithful – June 4-7, downtown Put-in-Bay.
Whitehouse Cherry Fest – June 9-11, 6-11 p.m., Whitehouse Village Park, Whitehouse.
Germanfest – June 8-12, Headwaters Park, Fort Wayne.
Gathering in West Unity – June 10-12, West Unity.
Bacon Fest – June 10-11, Kelleys Island.
June Jubilee – June 11, 9 a.m..-2 p.m., downtown Liberty Center.
Bryan Jubilee – June 16-18, downtown Bryan.
Greek Fest – June 23-25, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Headwaters Park, Fort Wayne.
Feast Fest – June 24, 5:30-11 p.m., downtown Napoleon.
Pyrate Fest – June 24-26, Put-in-Bay.
Sweetwater Gearfest – June 24-25, Sweetwater, Fort Wayne.
Bryan’s Day in the Park – June 25, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Bryan Recreation Park.
Pugfest – June 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne.
Crosby Festival of the Arts – June 25-27, Toledo Botanical Garden, Toledo.
Art in the Park – June 26, Defiance Public Library, Fort Grounds and Fort Street, Defiance.
Old Fashioned Farmers Days – June 30-July 2, Van Wert County Fairgrounds, Van Wert.
July
Three Rivers Festival – July 8-16, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Headwaters Park, Fort Wayne.
Delta Chicken Festival – July 8-10, July 8 from 5-10:30 p.m., July 9 from 11 a.m.-19 p.m. and July 10 from noon-5 p.m., Delta Community Park, Delta.
Defiance Jazz Festival – July 9, 3:30-11 p.m., Kingsbury Park, Defiance.
Motorama – July 10, AuGlaize Village, rural Defiance.
Walk the Moon Festival – July 12-17, Armstrong Air & Space Museum, Wapakoneta.
St. Joe Pickle Festival – July 14, 6127 Indiana-1, St. Joe, Ind.
Hamler Rib Fest and Street Party – July 15, starting at 5 p.m., downtown Hamler.
Paulding Summer Blast – July 15, courthouse square, Paulding, fireworks at dusk.
Bean Days – July 15-16, downtown Montpelier.
Malinta Fest – July 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monroe Township Fire Department, Malinta.
Midwest Geobash – July 20-24, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Wauseon.
Ney Homecoming – July 21, downtown Ney.
Pride Fest - July 22-23, Headwaters Park, Fort Wayne.
Wauseon Homecoming – July 28-30, downtown Wauseon.
Wetzelland – July 28-30, 20508 Road 12, Grover Hill.
Buskerfest in Memory of Raul Sanchez – July 29, downtown Defiance.
Hamler Summerfest – July 29-31, Hamler Community Park, Hamler.
Northwest Ohio Rib Off – July 29-31, Lucas County Fairgrounds, Maumee.
Def Com 7 – July 30, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Northtowne Mall, Defiance.
Kids Day of Play – July 30, 2-5 p.m., Kenn-Feld Group, Archbold.
August
Harlan Days – Aug. 4-6, downtown Harlan.
Hot Air Balloon Festival – Aug. 6, 5:30-9:30 a.m. and 5-10 p.m., Defiance County Airport, rural Defiance.
Swanton Corn Festival – Aug. 6, downtown Swanton.
Dragon Boat Races – Aug. 6, Promenade Park, Fort Wayne.
Bull Thistle Festival – Aug. 6, starting at 11 a.m., Normal Grove Park, Fayette.
St. Louis Parish Festival – Aug. 7, St. Louis Parish, Custar.
Fiesta Fort Wayne – Aug. 13, Headwaters Park, Fort Wayne.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival – Aug. 17-Sept. 6, Auburn, Ind.
Fort Fest – Aug. 19-21, Fort Jennings.
Taste of the Arts – Aug. 27-28, Arts United Campus, Fort Wayne.
September
Oakwood Homecoming – Sept. 2-4, downtown Oakwood.
Pioneer Days – Sept. 8-11, downtown Kalida.
Napoleon Fall Festival – Sept. 10, 10 am.-3 p.m., Henry County Fairgrounds, Napoleon.
Brewed In the Fort – Sept.10, 2-5 p.m., Headwaters Park, Fort Wayne.
Toledo Lighthouse Waterfront Festival – Sept. 10-11, Maumee Bay State Park, Toledo.
Turtle Festival – Sept. 16, St. Augustine Catholic Church, Napoleon.
Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival – Sept. 16-18, Paulding County Fairgrounds, Paulding.
Liberty Center Fall Festival – Sept. 17, starting 10 a.m., downtown Liberty Center.
Hoptober Fest – Sept. 17, 2-10 p.m., Hicksville.
Johnny Appleseed Festival – Sept. 17-18, Harry Baals Dr., Fort Wayne.
Continental Fall Festival – Sept. 23-25, downtown Continental.
Fall Fest on the Square – Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., downtown Bryan.
Defiance Rib Fest – Sept. 24, 3:30-11 p.m. downtown Defiance.
Roche de Boeuf Festival – Setp. 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Waterworks Park, Waterville.
October
Island Wine Festival – Oct. 1, Put-in-Bay.
Johnny Appleseed Festival – Oct. 1-2, AuGlaize Village, rural Defiance.
Oktoberfest – Oct.1, Walnut Street, Bryan.
Ocktoberfest – Oct. 8-9, Put-in-Bay.
Applebutter Festival – Oct. 9, downtown Grand Rapids.
Hobnobben Film Festival –Oct. 13-16, Fort Wayne Cinema Center, Fort Wayne.
Sylvania Fall Festival – Oct. 15, starting at 9 a.m.; Oct. 16, starting at 4 p.m., downtown Sylvania.
