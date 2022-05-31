fest

There are several festivals throughout northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana this summer. Here, individuals enjoy carnival rides and games.

 C-N File Photo

June

Peony Festival – June 3-5, Van Wert.

Old West End Festival – June 3-5, Old West End Historic District, Toledo.

Antwerp Rib Fest – June 4, Antwerp.

Arab Festival – June 4-5, Headwaters Park, Fort Wayne.

Phlocking of the Phaithful – June 4-7, downtown Put-in-Bay.

Whitehouse Cherry Fest – June 9-11, 6-11 p.m., Whitehouse Village Park, Whitehouse.

Germanfest – June 8-12, Headwaters Park, Fort Wayne.

Gathering in West Unity – June 10-12, West Unity.

Bacon Fest – June 10-11, Kelleys Island.

June Jubilee – June 11, 9 a.m..-2 p.m., downtown Liberty Center.

Bryan Jubilee – June 16-18, downtown Bryan.

Greek Fest – June 23-25, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Headwaters Park, Fort Wayne.

Feast Fest – June 24, 5:30-11 p.m., downtown Napoleon.

Pyrate Fest – June 24-26, Put-in-Bay.

Sweetwater Gearfest – June 24-25, Sweetwater, Fort Wayne.

Bryan’s Day in the Park – June 25, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Bryan Recreation Park.

Pugfest – June 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne.

Crosby Festival of the Arts – June 25-27, Toledo Botanical Garden, Toledo.

Art in the Park – June 26, Defiance Public Library, Fort Grounds and Fort Street, Defiance.

Old Fashioned Farmers Days – June 30-July 2, Van Wert County Fairgrounds, Van Wert.

July

Three Rivers Festival – July 8-16, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Headwaters Park, Fort Wayne.

Delta Chicken Festival – July 8-10, July 8 from 5-10:30 p.m., July 9 from 11 a.m.-19 p.m. and July 10 from noon-5 p.m., Delta Community Park, Delta.

Defiance Jazz Festival – July 9, 3:30-11 p.m., Kingsbury Park, Defiance.

Motorama – July 10, AuGlaize Village, rural Defiance.

Walk the Moon Festival – July 12-17, Armstrong Air & Space Museum, Wapakoneta.

St. Joe Pickle Festival – July 14, 6127 Indiana-1, St. Joe, Ind.

Hamler Rib Fest and Street Party – July 15, starting at 5 p.m., downtown Hamler.

Paulding Summer Blast – July 15, courthouse square, Paulding, fireworks at dusk.

Bean Days – July 15-16, downtown Montpelier.

Malinta Fest – July 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monroe Township Fire Department, Malinta.

Midwest Geobash – July 20-24, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Wauseon.

Ney Homecoming – July 21, downtown Ney.

Pride Fest - July 22-23, Headwaters Park, Fort Wayne.

Wauseon Homecoming – July 28-30, downtown Wauseon.

Wetzelland – July 28-30, 20508 Road 12, Grover Hill.

Buskerfest in Memory of Raul Sanchez – July 29, downtown Defiance.

Hamler Summerfest – July 29-31, Hamler Community Park, Hamler.

Northwest Ohio Rib Off – July 29-31, Lucas County Fairgrounds, Maumee.

Def Com 7 – July 30, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Northtowne Mall, Defiance.

Kids Day of Play – July 30, 2-5 p.m., Kenn-Feld Group, Archbold.

August

Harlan Days – Aug. 4-6, downtown Harlan.

Hot Air Balloon Festival – Aug. 6, 5:30-9:30 a.m. and 5-10 p.m., Defiance County Airport, rural Defiance.

Swanton Corn Festival – Aug. 6, downtown Swanton.

Dragon Boat Races – Aug. 6, Promenade Park, Fort Wayne.

Bull Thistle Festival – Aug. 6, starting at 11 a.m., Normal Grove Park, Fayette.

St. Louis Parish Festival – Aug. 7, St. Louis Parish, Custar.

Fiesta Fort Wayne – Aug. 13, Headwaters Park, Fort Wayne.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival – Aug. 17-Sept. 6, Auburn, Ind.

Fort Fest – Aug. 19-21, Fort Jennings.

Taste of the Arts – Aug. 27-28, Arts United Campus, Fort Wayne.

September

Oakwood Homecoming – Sept. 2-4, downtown Oakwood.

Pioneer Days – Sept. 8-11, downtown Kalida.

Napoleon Fall Festival – Sept. 10, 10 am.-3 p.m., Henry County Fairgrounds, Napoleon.

Brewed In the Fort – Sept.10, 2-5 p.m., Headwaters Park, Fort Wayne.

Toledo Lighthouse Waterfront Festival – Sept. 10-11, Maumee Bay State Park, Toledo.

Turtle Festival – Sept. 16, St. Augustine Catholic Church, Napoleon.

Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival – Sept. 16-18, Paulding County Fairgrounds, Paulding.

Liberty Center Fall Festival – Sept. 17, starting 10 a.m., downtown Liberty Center.

Hoptober Fest – Sept. 17, 2-10 p.m., Hicksville.

Johnny Appleseed Festival – Sept. 17-18, Harry Baals Dr., Fort Wayne.

Continental Fall Festival – Sept. 23-25, downtown Continental.

Fall Fest on the Square – Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., downtown Bryan.

Defiance Rib Fest – Sept. 24, 3:30-11 p.m. downtown Defiance.

Roche de Boeuf Festival – Setp. 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Waterworks Park, Waterville.

October

Island Wine Festival – Oct. 1, Put-in-Bay.

Johnny Appleseed Festival – Oct. 1-2, AuGlaize Village, rural Defiance.

Oktoberfest – Oct.1, Walnut Street, Bryan.

Ocktoberfest – Oct. 8-9, Put-in-Bay.

Applebutter Festival – Oct. 9, downtown Grand Rapids.

Hobnobben Film Festival –Oct. 13-16, Fort Wayne Cinema Center, Fort Wayne.

Sylvania Fall Festival – Oct. 15, starting at 9 a.m.; Oct. 16, starting at 4 p.m., downtown Sylvania.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments