June 11-18 –Paulding County Fair, Paulding.

June 20-25 – Putnam County Fair, Ottawa.

July 11-17 – Lucas County Fair, Maumee.

July 25-July 31 – Seneca County Fair, Tiffin.

July 27-Aug. 7 – Ohio State Fair, Columbus.

Aug. 1-8 – Wood County Fair, Bowling Green.

Aug. 11-18 – Henry County Fair, Napoleon.

Aug. 19-27 – Allen County Fair, Lima.

Aug. 20-27 – Defiance County Fair, Hicksville.

Aug. 30-Sept. 5 – Van Wert County Fair, Van Wert.

Aug. 31-Sept. 5 – Hancock County Fair, Findlay.

Sept. 2-8 – Fulton County Fair, Wauseon.

Sept. 10-15 – Williams County Fair, Montpelier.

