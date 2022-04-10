June 11-18 –Paulding County Fair, Paulding.
June 20-25 – Putnam County Fair, Ottawa.
July 11-17 – Lucas County Fair, Maumee.
July 25-July 31 – Seneca County Fair, Tiffin.
July 27-Aug. 7 – Ohio State Fair, Columbus.
Aug. 1-8 – Wood County Fair, Bowling Green.
Aug. 11-18 – Henry County Fair, Napoleon.
Aug. 19-27 – Allen County Fair, Lima.
Aug. 20-27 – Defiance County Fair, Hicksville.
Aug. 30-Sept. 5 – Van Wert County Fair, Van Wert.
Aug. 31-Sept. 5 – Hancock County Fair, Findlay.
Sept. 2-8 – Fulton County Fair, Wauseon.
Sept. 10-15 – Williams County Fair, Montpelier.
