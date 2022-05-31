Recurring
Party on the Patio – June 2,23; July 7, 21; Aug. 4, 18; 7 p.m., Huber Opera House and Civic Center patio, Hicksville.
Summer Concert Series – Daniel Donato, June 16; The Bulldogs, June 30; Hey Mavis, July 21; Jay Jesse Johnson Band, Aug. 11, each at 7 p.m., Triangle Park.
Live Music and BBQ – Herb Monroe Community Park, Paulding, June 11, Sept. 24.
June
Frontiers (Journey Tribute) – June 3, 8 p.m., Fountain City Amphitheater, Bryan.
Night of Music – June 3, 1920s Theater, Sauder Village, Archbold.
Take Two – June 3, 6-9 p.m., Lumberyard Winery & Supply, Napoleon.
Dirty Deeds (Xtreme AC/DC) – June 3, 7:30 p.m., Fountain Park, Van Wert.
Aaron Hertzfeld – June 4, 6-9 p.m., Lumberyard Winery & Supply, Napoleon.
Rags and Riches – June 4, noon, Fountain City Amphitheater, Bryan.
Venyx LTE – June 10, 6-9 p.m., Lumberyard Winery & Supply, Napoleon.
Sunrise Jones – June 10, 7:30 p.m., Fountain Park, Van Wert.
Air Supply – June 11, Foellinger Theatre, Fort Wayne.
Kenney Wayne Shepherd Band – June 11, 7 p.m., Sweetwater Pavilion, Fort Wayne.
Bryan City Band – June 15, 7:30 p.m., Fountain City Amphitheater, Bryan.
Daniel Donato – June 16, 7 p.m., Triangle Park, Defiance.
Matt Richardson – June 17, 6-9 p.m., Lumberyard Winery & Supply, Napoleon.
Alllie Colleen – June 17, 7:30 p.m., Fountain Park, Van Wert.
CBR – June 18, 6-9 p.m., Lumberyard Winery & Supply, Napoleon.
Three Streets Over – June 18, starting at 7 p.m., Sager’s Bar & Grill, Holgate.
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo – June 19, 7 p.m., Sweetwater Pavilion, Fort Wayne.
Jackson Browne – June 21, Foellinger Theatre, Fort Wayne.
Brooks & Dunn – June 24, 7 p.m.,. Huntington Center, Toledo.
Cream Camino – June 24, 7:30 p.m., Fountain Park, Van Wert.
Galbraith Clan – June 25, 6-9 p.m., Lumberyard Winery & Supply, Napoleon.
Girl Named Tom – June 25, 8 p.m., Fountain City Amphitheater, Bryan.
The Bulldogs – June 30, 7 p.m., Triangle Park, Defiance.
July
ZZ Top – July 1, 7:30 p.m., Toledo Zoo.
The K*tel All*Stars – July 1, 7:30 p.m., Fountain Park, Van Wert.
Aaron Hertzfeld – July 2, 6-9 p.m., Lumberyard Winery & Supply, Napoleon.
ZZ Top – July 5, Foellinger Theatre, Fort Wayne.
The Doobie Brothers – July 6, Toledo Zoo.
Brad Burkhart – July 8, 6-9 p.m., Lumberyard Winery & Supply, Napoleon.
Scott Stevens – July 8, 7:30 p.m., Fountain Park, Van Wert.
B2wins – July 8, 7 p.m., Fountain City Amphitheater, Bryan.
One Nation Under a Groove Tour – July 8, 6:15 p.m., Promenade Park Stage, Toledo.
Garnet McGladdery and Chuck Mauk – July 9, 6-9 p.m., Lumberyard Winery & Supply, Napoleon.
Christina Adams – July 15, 6-9 p.m. Lumberyard Winery & Supply, Napoleon.
The Electric Light Orchestra Experience – July 15, 7:30 p.m., Fountain Park, Van Wert.
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo – July 15, 6:15 p.m., Promenade Park Stage, Toledo.
Ashley Kohn – July 16, 6-9 p.m. Lumberyard Winery & Supply, Napoleon.
Matthew James – July 16, starting at 7 p.m., Sager’s Bar, Holgate.
Chris Isaak – July 16, 7:30 p.m., Embassy Theatre, Fort Wayne.
Hey Mavis – July 21, 7 p.m., Triangle Park, Defiance.
The Little Mermaid – July 22, 7:30 p.m., Fountain Park, Van Wert.
Music by Minda – July 23, 6-9 pm. Lumberyard Winery & Supply Napoleon.
Aaron Hertzfeld – July 23, 8-11 p.m. Sager’s Bar & Grill, Holgate.
Johnny Folsom – July 29, 7:30 p.m., Fountain Park, Van Wert.
Cheap Trick – July 29, 8 p.m., Lucas County Fairgrounds, Maumee.
Walker Hayes – July 30, 8 p.m., Lucas Couty Fairgrounds, Maumee.
Brit Floyd – July 30, 8 p.m., Foellinger Theatre, Fort Wayne.
August
Matchbox 20 – Aug. 4, Toledo Zoo.
The Docksiders – Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m., Fountain Park, Van Wert.
Dylan Raymond – Aug. 5, 7 p.m., Archbold Parks & Recreation, Archbold.
Leanne Morgan – Aug. 5, 7 p.m., Embassy Theatre, Fort Wayne.
From Austin to Bryan Concert – Aug. 6, 5 p.m., Fountain City Amphitheater, Bryan.
Lake Street Drive – Aug. 9, 8 p.m., Foellinger Theatre, Fort Wayne.
Night Ranger – Aug. 10, 7 p.m., Sweetwater Pavilion, Fort Wayne.
Jay Jesse Johnson Band – Aug. 11, 7 p.m., Triangle Park, Defiance.
Justin Moore – Aug. 12, 6:15 p.m., Promenade Park Stage, Toledo.
The Glenn Miller Orchestra – Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m., Embassy Theatre, Fort Wayne.
Matthew James – Aug. 13, 7 p.m., Sager’s Bar & Grill, Holgate.
Stoney Stock Music Fest – Aug. 13, 2 p.m., Stoney Ridge Winery, Bryan.
Elvie Shane – Aug 15, 7 p.m., Henry County Fair, Napoleon.
Yacht Rock Revue Tour – Aug. 18, 7 p.m., Sweetwater Pavilion, Fort Wayne.
Toledo Symphony Brass Quintet – Aug. 20, 6 p.m., Fountain City Amphitheater, Bryan.
Chris Young – Aug. 20, 8 p.m., Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima.
Aaron Hertzfeld – Aug. 21, 1-3 p.m., 4KD Crick Brewery, Defiance.
Rick Springfield and Men at Work – Aug. 26, Toledo Zoo Amphitheater, Toledo.
KC & the Sunshine Band – Aug. 26, 6:15 p.m., Promenade Park Stage, Toledo.
CBR – Aug. 27, 6-9 p.m., Lumberyard Winery & Supply, Napoleon.
Girl Named Tom – Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m., Huntington Center, Toledo.
September
Girl Named Tom – Sept. 3, 8 p.m., Van Wert County Fairgrounds, Van Wert.
38 Special and Night Ranger – Sept.4, 7 p.m., Fulton County Fairgrounds, Wauseon.
Jimmie Allen – Sept. 5, 7 p.m., Fulton County Fairgrounds, Wauseon.
Patti LaBelle – Sept. 16, 6:15 p.m., Promenade Park Stage, Toledo.
Barron Ryan – Sept. 18, 2 p.m., Stroede Center for the Ars, Defiance.
Goo Goo Dolls – Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m., Toledo Zoo.
Bluegrass Festival – Sept. 22-24, Van Wert County Fairgrounds, Van Wert.
Pink Droyd – Sept. 23, 7 p.m., Sweetwater Pavilion, Fort Wayne.
Greta Van Fleet – Sept. 27, 7 p.m., Huntington Center, Toledo.
October
Defiance Has Talent and Heart Benefit for Beckett Hancock – Oct. 2, Tinora Performing Arts Center, 419-782-4311.
Jason Aldean – Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne.
Matthew Wachtman organ recital – Oct. 16, 2 p.m., St. John United Church of Christ, Defiance.
Luke McMaster – Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m., Stroede Center for the Arts, Defiance.
George Strait – Oct. 21, 5-8 p.m., Huntington Center, Toledo.
Mister G – Oct. 28, 7 p.m., Stroede Center for the Arts, Defiance.
