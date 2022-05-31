Maumee Valley Car Club’s First Friday’s Cruise-Ins – First Friday of June, July and August, 6-8 p.m. downtown Defiance.
AMVETS Post 1991 Cruise-Ins – June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12, 5-8 p.m., Spruce Street, Defiance.
River City Rodders Cruise-Ins – 6-8 p.m., June 1, July 6, Aug. 3, Sept. 7, downtown Napoleon.
Auburn Shifters Summer Cruise-Ins – June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, 5:30-8 p.m. Trinity Drive, Auburn, Ind.
Hot Rods and Hot Dogs – Every Wednesday night through October, except holidays, 5:30 p.m., Bronson Park, Defiance.
Wauseon Cruise Nights – Tuesdays through August, 6-8 p.m., Fulton Street, Wauseon.
Bowling Green Cruise Nights – Third Monday of each month through October, 5-7 p.m., 945 S. Main St., Bowling Green.
Happy Daz Car Cruise-Ins – Every Wednesday, 5-8 p.m., 802 S. Cable Road, Lima.
Jed’s Brew Cruise – June 18, July 16, Aug. 20, Sept. 17 and Oct. 15, 4-8 p.m., 7625 W. Sylvania Ave., Sylvania.
River City Rodders Classic Car Cruise-In – June 1, 6-8 p.m., downtown Napoleon.
First Friday’s Cruise-Ins – June 3, 6-8 p.m. downtown Defiance.
Public Car Show – June 4, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Lima Auto Mall, Lima.
Toledo Police Museum Cops and Rodders Car and Bike Show – June 5, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 2201 Kenwood Blvd., Toledo.
Chevrolet of Ottawa Car Cruise-In – June 11, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 1420 N. Perry St., Ottawa.
Car and Motorcycle Show – June 11, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Bonafide Customs, Napoleon.
Van Wert Freedom Cruise – June 11, 530-11 p.m., 1113 S. Shannon St., Van Wert.
Party in the Park Car and Motorcycle Cruise-In – June 11, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Metamora Community Park.
Black Mark Mafia Burnout Contest – June 11, 11 a.m., Van Wert Cinemas.
Northwest Ohio Street Machiners Car Show – June 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Lucas County Fairgrounds, Maumee.
Freedom Truck Meet – June 17-18, Van Wert County Fairgrounds, Van Wert.
Bluffton Festival of Wheels Cruise-In – June 17, registration is from 2-5 p.m, Main and Cherry Street, Bluffton.
Ernie’s Angels Class Car/Truck/Motorcycle Show – June 18, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1950 Eber Road, Holland.
Mercy Health Police Car Show - June 18, 10 am.-3 p.m., 12623 Eckel Junction Road, Perrysburg. Rain date is June 25.
Good Shepherd Car Show – June 20, 2 p.m., 725 Columbus Ave., Fostoria.
Car, Truck and Bike Show – June 25, 1-6 p.m., Hicksville Park, Hicksville.
Benefit Car Show – June 25, 12019 Waterville Swanton Road, Whitehouse, rain date July 16.
Cruisin’ for Parkinson’s Car Show – June 26, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., International Boxing Club, Toledo.
Offa Antique Car Show – June 30, 5-8:30 p.m., 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert.
First Friday Cruise-Ins – July 1, 6-8 p.m. downtown Defiance.
Monster Truck League – July 2, Van Wert County Fairgrounds, Van Wert.
Firecracker Cruise-in – July 3, 1-5 p.m., 272 E. Main St., St. Henry.
River City Rodders Classic Car Cruise In – July 6 , 6-8 p.m., downtown Napoleon.
Black Mark Mafia Car Show & Cruise-In – July 9, 1 p.m., 321 W. Ervin Road, Van Wert.
Old Ford Mustangers’ Mustand & Ford Show - July 9, Ivy Tech North Campus, Fort Wayne.
Purple Door Church Car Show – July 10, 4-6 p.m., St. Johns Lutheran Church, Celina.
Autism Awareness Car Show - July 10, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 5702 Monroe St., Sylvania. Rain date is July 26.
Put-in-Bay Jeep Invasion – July 14-16, Put-in-Bay.
Black Mark Mafia Tour – July 16, starts at 10 a.m., 10709 Lincoln Highway, Van Wert.
Malinta Fest Car Show - July 16, 9 a.m., Morow Township Firehouse, Malinta.
Lucas County Fair Car Show - July 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Lucas County Fairgrounds, Maumee.
Huggy Bear-St. Jude’s Car & Bike Show – July 23, 11 a.m., Huggy Bear Campground, Middle Point.
Children Miracle Network Car, Truck & Bike Show – July 24, 1-6 p.m., Van Wert Wal-Mart, Van Wert.
Heritage Day Car Show – July 30, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., downtown Fostoria.
AJ Door & Car Show – July 30, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 107 Linden Dr., West Unity.
The British Return to Fort Meigs Car Show - July 30, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Fort Meigs, Perrysburg.
Heritage Days Car Show - July 30, 11 a.m., Fostoria.
First Friday Cruise-Ins – Aug. 5, 6-8 p.m., downtown Defiance.
Chicken BBQ and Cruise-In – Aug. 6, John Paulding Historical Society, Paulding, 4 p.m.
Crusin’ Knights Car Show - Aug. 6, 10 a.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, Bryan.
Lee Kinstle/Van Wert Freedom Cruise Car Show – Aug. 6, noon-5 p.m., Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service, Van Wert.
Car Tunes on Main – Aug. 6, registration 9 a.m. show 1:30-3:30 p.m., Main Street, Findlay.
All GM Cruise-In sponsored by Fountain City Corvette Club/Estle Chevrolet – Aug. 8, 5-8 p.m., Estle Chevrolet parking lot, downtown Bryan. Rain date is Aug. 15. Proceeds to benefit Outreach Food Bank of Bryan.
Toledo Jeep Fest – Aug. 12-14, Seagate Convention Center, Toledo.
Pandora Riley Creek Car Show and Burnout Contest - Aug. 12, 3-9 p.m., Main Street, Pandora.
Statewide Ford/Black Mark Mafia Cruise-In – Aug. 13, 1 p.m., Statewide Ford Lincoln, Van Wert.
Wreaths Across American Car Show – Aug. 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Toledo Memorial Park, Toledo.
Put-in-Bay 3w2 Fly-In and Car Parade - Aug. 21, Put-in-Bay.
Maumee Valley Car Club’s 38th annual show – Aug. 27, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., downtown Defiance.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival – Aug. 27-Sept. 6, Auburn, Ind.
Black Mark Mafia Cars & Coffee – Sept. 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fountain Park, Van Wert.
Patriot Car Show – Sept. 11, Paulding square, 2-5 p.m.
Rebel Run Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show – Sept. 16-17, Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima.
Brews & Crews - Sept. 17, noon-4 p.m., South Toledo Earnets Brew Works.
Annual Antique and Classic Truck Show – Sept. 18, starting at 9 a.m., John Paulding Historical Society, Paulding.
Put-in-Bay Road Race Reunion - Sept. 20-23, Put-in-Bay.
Cruise to the Monument - Sept. 21, Angola, Ind.
Brews & Crews - Oct. 15, noon-4 p.m., South Toledo Earnets Brew Works.
