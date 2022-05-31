It’s time for some music and fun.
The Stroede Center for the Arts in Defiance has a great line up of live entertainment and movies this summer.
Peg McDonald, marketing director for the Stroede Center, said there are 31 events planned for its 2022-23 season. This will be the second year the Stroede Center has been able to have live entertainment following the COVID shutdown.
“The outdoor events (in 2021) were attended well last year,” she said, adding that crowds were down at other events – something other venues have seen as well. “We’re hoping to pick back up, especially with our summer events and our performance series.”
There are several outdoor concerts planned for this summer. Many of the concerts will be held at Triangle Park on Clinton Street at 7 p.m. Concertgoers need to bring their own lawn chairs to enjoy the free entertainment.
Concerts at Triangle Park include: Daniel Donato on June 16; The Bulldogs on June 30; Hey Mavis on July 21; and the Jay Jesse Johnson Band on Aug. 11. The outdoor summer concert series is sponsored by the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau and the Defiance Community Cultural Council.
It’s a great series with something for everyone. Donato has been hailed as “the best young guitarist in country music” while The Bulldogs offer songs from the ‘50s-’60s. The folk group Hey Mavis, which has performed songs about the Erie Canal and other areas of northwest Ohio, will be returning with new music as well.
Some blues and rock will wind down the series with the Jay Jesse Johnson Band.
The concerts are free and open to the public, though donations are appreciated. In case of rain, the concerts will be held at the Strode Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave. For more information about these concerts and more, visit www.defiancearts.org.
Another great draw will be the the ninth annual Defiance Jazz Festival on July 9 at Kingsbury Park on Auglaize Street. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. There will be food and beverages available. Tickets are $10 per person with students and children admitted for free. Live musicians include Djangophonique, Alvin Waddles Trio, Barbra Lica, and MojoFlo. In case of rain, the Jazz Festival will be held at the Defiance Community Auditorium. For more information, visit www.defiancejazzfestival.com.
Other great concerts planned this season in Defiance include pianist Barron Ryan at the Stroede Center on Sept. 18, organist Matthew Wachtman at St. John United Church of Christ on Oct. 16; singer and songwriter Luke McMaster on Oct. 21 at the Strode Center and Grammy winner Mister G on Oct. 28 at the Strode Center.
Tickets to these concerts will be available prior to the shows at the Stroede Center and online at www.defiancearts.org.
In addition to the live entertainment, classic movies will be shown at the Stroede Center. Movies will start at 7 p.m. and include “Plaza Suite” on June 11; “Yankee Doodle Dandy” on July 16; and “Fantasia” on Aug. 13.
Concessions will be available during the shows. Donations also will be accepted.
The Stroede Center for the Arts will be offering more live entertainment and movies through its 2022-23 performance season, which runs through May 5, 2023.
For information about performances, tickets and more, visit www.defiancearts.org, Facebook.com/strodedecenter of call 419-784-3401.
