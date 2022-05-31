sales

Bargain hunters check out wares during the U.S. 127 garage sale in 2022. There are plenty of garage sales planned for this year. The U.S. 127 sale will return Aug. 5-8.

 C-N File Photo

Payne Community Garage Sales – June 2-5, Payne.

Tiffin Flea Market – June 11-12; July 2-3; Aug. 20-21; Sept. 10-11; Oct. 1-2; Seneca County Fairgrounds, Tiffin.

Garden, Craft and Flea Market – 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the first Saturday of each month through September, Ney Church of God, Ney.

Holgate Community Garage Sales – June 2-4, Holgate.

Paulding Community Garage Sale – June 3, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Paulding.

Gem, Jewelry, Bead, Rock and Mineral Show – June 3, noon-6 p.m.; June 4, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; June 5, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Fulton County Fairgrounds, Wauseon.

Wapakoneta Community Garage Sale – June 3-4, Wapakoneta.

Henry County Senior Center Rummage and Bake Sale – June 8, 3-7 p.m.; June 9, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; June 10, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; June 11, 8 a.m.-noon.

Historical Route 424 Yard Sales – June 9-11, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. U.S. Route 424.

Antwerp Community Garage Sales – June 10, Antwerp.

Grabill Outdoor Market – June 11, 10 a.m., State Street, Grabill, Ind.

Deshler Community Garage Sales – June 17-18, Deshler.

Swanton Community Garage Sales – June 23-25 with sidewalk sales June 25, Swanton.

Northwest Ohio Pickers Paradise – June 25-26, Henry County Fairgrounds, Napoleon.

Moon Market – July 15-16, Auglaize Street, Wapakoneta.

Wauseon National Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet – July 15-17, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Wauseon.

Bryan sidewalk sales – July 23, downtown Bryan.

U.S. 127 garage sales – Aug. 5-8, U.S. 127.

Lincoln Highway Yard Sale – Aug. 11, Van Wert.

Autumn is Coming Craft Show – Aug. 14, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Williams County Fairgrounds, Montpelier.

Northwest Ohio Traders Day – Sept. 16-18, Van Wert County Fairgrounds, Van Wert.

Henry County Senior Center Rummage & Bake Sale – Sept. 21, 3-7 p.m., Sept. 22, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sept. 23, a.m.-5 p.m.; Sept. 24, 8 a.m.-noon, Henry County Senior Center, Napoleon.

Christmas in October – Oct. 1-2, Hancock County Fairgrounds, Findlay.

Kountry Friends Craft Show – Oct. 21, 6-9 p.m.; Oct. 22, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Oct. 23, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 7138 U.S. 6, Napoleon.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments