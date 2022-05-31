Bargain hunters check out wares during the U.S. 127 garage sale in 2022. There are plenty of garage sales planned for this year. The U.S. 127 sale will return Aug. 5-8.
Payne Community Garage Sales – June 2-5, Payne.
Tiffin Flea Market – June 11-12; July 2-3; Aug. 20-21; Sept. 10-11; Oct. 1-2; Seneca County Fairgrounds, Tiffin.
Garden, Craft and Flea Market – 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the first Saturday of each month through September, Ney Church of God, Ney.
Holgate Community Garage Sales – June 2-4, Holgate.
Paulding Community Garage Sale – June 3, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Paulding.
Gem, Jewelry, Bead, Rock and Mineral Show – June 3, noon-6 p.m.; June 4, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; June 5, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Fulton County Fairgrounds, Wauseon.
Wapakoneta Community Garage Sale – June 3-4, Wapakoneta.
Henry County Senior Center Rummage and Bake Sale – June 8, 3-7 p.m.; June 9, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; June 10, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; June 11, 8 a.m.-noon.
Historical Route 424 Yard Sales – June 9-11, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. U.S. Route 424.
Antwerp Community Garage Sales – June 10, Antwerp.
Grabill Outdoor Market – June 11, 10 a.m., State Street, Grabill, Ind.
Deshler Community Garage Sales – June 17-18, Deshler.
Swanton Community Garage Sales – June 23-25 with sidewalk sales June 25, Swanton.
Northwest Ohio Pickers Paradise – June 25-26, Henry County Fairgrounds, Napoleon.
Moon Market – July 15-16, Auglaize Street, Wapakoneta.
Wauseon National Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet – July 15-17, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Wauseon.
Bryan sidewalk sales – July 23, downtown Bryan.
U.S. 127 garage sales – Aug. 5-8, U.S. 127.
Lincoln Highway Yard Sale – Aug. 11, Van Wert.
Autumn is Coming Craft Show – Aug. 14, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Williams County Fairgrounds, Montpelier.
Northwest Ohio Traders Day – Sept. 16-18, Van Wert County Fairgrounds, Van Wert.
Henry County Senior Center Rummage & Bake Sale – Sept. 21, 3-7 p.m., Sept. 22, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sept. 23, a.m.-5 p.m.; Sept. 24, 8 a.m.-noon, Henry County Senior Center, Napoleon.
Christmas in October – Oct. 1-2, Hancock County Fairgrounds, Findlay.
Kountry Friends Craft Show – Oct. 21, 6-9 p.m.; Oct. 22, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Oct. 23, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 7138 U.S. 6, Napoleon.
