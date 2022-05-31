This photo from the 2019 Napoleon Rib Fest shows Mike (left) and Todd Schafer of the Jewell Volunteer Fire Department enduring extreme heat as they prepare their ribs. Due to the restrictions brought about by the coronavirus, the Rib Fest has been cancelled for the second year in a row.
The Henry County Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Feast Fest from 5:30-11 p.m. June 24 in downtown Napoleon.
“There will be local nonprofits selling food,” said Joel Miller, executive director of the Henry Chamber of Commerce. “All the money made will be used throughout the year (at their organizations).”
The Feast Fest will be replacing Napoleon’s Rib Fest, which had been on a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. Miller said the decision to replace Rib Fest with Feast Fest was made for a variety of reasons.
“We’ve been thinking about it for awhile,” he said. “It was taking groups awhile to find volunteers to make the ribs. People would say ‘I like ribs but would like something else.’ “
An increase in costs for ribs this year also wasn’t making it very cost-effective for the nonprofits.
For all those reasons, it was decided to do something different and offer a variety of different foods this year – hence Feast Fest.
Miller said some nonprofits have decided to stick with ribs, but others will be offering a variety of delectable delights for visitors to enjoy.
Feast Fest will have the same layout as Rib Fest with blocks around the courthouse being used for the event. There will be more than a dozen local nonprofits with a wide variety of delicious foods to entice anyone to come out and enjoy the feat.
The festival will have something for music lovers as well as for foodies. Green Means Go will be playing a one-time only reunion show from 6-10:30 p.m.
“They are a popular Henry County band,” Miller said, adding that fans are eager to see them back.
Everyone is invited to come to downtown Napoleon and sample some of the wonderful food June 24 during the Feast Fest.
“We’re hoping it will be a good crowd,” Miller said. “We hope people get back together and see friends they haven’t for awhile. As long as the weather turns out all right, things should be great. We even have a couple of reunions that are planning on being there.”
For more information about the Henry County Feast Fest and all the other great events in Henry County this summer, visit the chamber’s website at henrycountychamber.org.
