Did you ever think I would be here? I didn't think I would be here either. But as the great poet Robert Frost penned, "Two roads diverged in a yellow wood, and sorry I could not travel both, and be one traveler, long I stood and looked down as far as I could, to where it bent in the undergrowth." Let me guide you through an excitingly immersive journey through the winding roads of change in my early life, my transition from life in Florida to life in Ohio, and the refinement that happened within me.
Change has been a part of my interesting life since the beginning. Though my due date was supposed to be April 7th..."Hello, world!" I entered the world on a sunny day in early March. The variances did not stop there! A providential shift in my moniker occurred next. Since elementary school, my mother had dreamed of having a daughter and naming her Sadie Rae. Enter Dad's opinion, "Nope!". Throughout my early formative years I enjoyed playing on the beautiful, bewitching beaches of Northeast Florida, which was delightful, living extremely close to all of my devoted family, and playing happily with loyal life-long friends. I delighted in everything about my life in Florida. But as they say, change is inevitable.
As I marked my ninth revolution around the sun, COVID brought about a difficult change of course for me. With fourtneen years of loyal service, Dad unceremoniously lost his job and applied for a new position with a bank in Defiance, Ohio. After an arducious interview process, he got the job! Of course, I knew he would get it because of something we like to call "The Bobby Effect" in my family. You want to talk about change? I left my loving family and close firneds to forge new relationships with strangers. I traded carefree days on the warm beaches for brisk cold days spent sledding down mounds of snow. I left a 1960's Mid-Century Modern Ranch styled home for a late 1800's Italianate Victorian home. What a rush! Not to mention leaving the largest city in land area in the contiguous United States for small town life in Northwest Ohio. Though these changes weren't without hardship, they have grown me in numerous ways that I am thankful for.
Change can be difficult but I believe that I have been changed for the better. Through a metamorphosis, I have emerged with great maturity. This has allowed me to appreicate the time I have with my family and friends, both old and new. THe changes in my life are like the different seasons I now get to experience in Ohio that I never would have experience if I hadn't taken the "road less traveled" (because let's be honest, people usually want to move away from the cold, not to it!).
Through my journey has not been without peril, I have been able to experience a new place, make new life-long friendships, and experience much personal growth. I believe the changes within me are most significant because they have helped me to become a better person. And like my favorite poet, Robert Frost stated, "I should be telling this with a sigh somewhere ages and ages hence: Two roads diverged in a wood, and I — I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference."
