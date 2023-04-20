One day I was out playing in the snow. I had not played with my bike in a long time, and I wanted to, but it was winter. Finally, it was a warm day and all of the snow was gone. I was allowed to ride my bike, but then I realized my chain is broken. I was allowed to ride my bike, but then I realized my chain was broken. My sisters got to ride down and back on our road, but I couldn’t fix my chain and I was left behind. I was sad that I didn’t get to ride with my sisters, I went inside and told my mom that my bike was broken. I went back outside and started trying to fix it myself. Then a FedEx truck pulled up. A tall man hopped out of his truck and ran up to our door to deliver a package. He asked me if my chain was brokwn and I said “yes!” He walked over to me and started working on my bike. He fixed my chain and set my bike up to ride. My mom was standing at the door and she yelled, “That is so kind, thank you! “I already had told the man thank you, but I told him thank you again. The man jumped back in his truck and away he went. I hopped on my bike and started riding down the road with my sisters. The man didn’t have to help me, my Mom said he was probably very busy and in a rush. I think he did it because I was sad and he wanted to help. his kindness was so great. Sometimes I wonder if I will see that man again. Sometimes I hope I can see that man again. Sometimes I hope I can maybe have the chance to help him.
