One day, a group of friends had a party. Their names were Sadness, ANger, Disgust, Fear, and Jealousy. They barely noticed that Kindness had not arrived yet. Soon the five amigos were bored, and Boredom was a friend that was not even invited to the party! Finally, Kindness arrived, but the friends didn’t even notice she didn’t bring her guest. They did notice, however, that she brought tasty food, fun games, delicious drinks, and special presents for everyone!

Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments