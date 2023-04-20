Hi, my name is Sylvia. I’m a brain worker. This is about something that happened to me that I encourage you to do to others.
I told you that I am a brain worker, that means that I work in someone’s brain to help them think and talk. You may be thinking, “How do you work in someone’s brain? I mean like, where would the rooms be?” Well, for one thing, we are tiny. Have you ever read the book Horton Hears a Who? Brain workers are the size of Whos, and our main office, dorms, and common spaces are the size of a dust speck.
My job is to work in the file room and find out what our person is trying to think about. So say she is trying to think about someone’s name, I would the name for them in the name file.
Not to brag, but I’m really good at my job. The reason I’m super fast is because I had a really good teacher back at Brain Training Academy, Ms. Winter. I remember back when I first got to the academy, the first thing she told us was to try and make a mental list to help us remember where words are in files. She told us a lot of other tricks like that too. Now you may be wondering how the Brain Training Academy works. Well, we get sent to the Academy at the age of eight. Then we go to school for a year. After that we get tested to see if we need another year or not. If we pass, then we get sent to brain operation, if we don’t, we have another year of school. I miss the Academy, I loved my teacher and it was so much more fun there. Here, not very many people are friends, and it’s very unpleasant.
Anyway, I’m super fast at finding words. Now, you might think I am popular because of that. But it is the exact opposite. Everyone hated me. And that’s because they are jealous. They’re jealous because Boss, who is in charge of the whole operation, loves me. He always picked me for worker of the month. So they all hated me. Some workers just ignored me and whispered about me behind my back. Others call me mean names and stick out their tongue. So this means I have zero friends. This makes me really sad.
One day recently, I was called down to the Boss’s office. I knew that he was going to tell me that I was worker of the month again so I wasn’t that excited. Most people would love the main hallway, and I have to agree, the walls are beautiful. With their colorful swirls and shapes, amazing lighting and cool neon decorations. But with all the workers tormenting me, it seemed more like a prison hall. When I got there he congratulated me and handed me my certificate and lollipop, like he always does. Then he told me that he was getting a new file worker from Brain Training Academy. I pretended to be excited and interested, but I thought I knew that the same thing would happen: the other workers would get to her first, tell her all about me, and then she would hate me like everyone else.
The next morning, I went to the locker room as usual. The locker rooms are pretty too. The lockers are all different colors. I got out my water bottle and hard hat when I saw her. She looked nice and wore a purple hard hat. I fel lonely seeing her, wishing we could be friends. But then something crazy happened. She came up to me. She struck out her hand and said, “Hi! My name is Natalia, what’s yours?” I didn’t know what was happening, was it a joke? Were the other workers playing a prank on me? I looked around to see if anyone was smirking, but everyone was just staring in astonishment.
I decided to take my chances. I took her hand and said “Um, Sylvia.” “Cool,” she responded. “That’s such a pretty name. Hey, would you mind showing me around?” she asked me hopefully. “Uh, of course,” I stuttered. I started to show her where everything was. When I got done showing her around it was time for work to start. We went to the file room and we both got assigned to the “verb” file. We were just getting started when she told me, “I had a really good teacher back at the academy. Her name was Ms. Winter.” “She was my teacher too!” I exclaimed. “That’s amazing!” she responded.
We kept working. I realized she was really good too, which was no surprise; we had the same teacher. But I started to worry if she would get made fun of too. While we were working I told her about how I got teased for being good at my job. This made her mad. After work she went up to the bunch of girls who usually made fun of me and talked to them quietly, but with a serious tone. I kind of just stood behind her and watched. She told them that it was unkind to make fun of someone for being smart. “If you would stop, this place would be so much happier and a more fun place to work.” With that she grabbed my hand and we walked away.
I was amazed at her confidence. I could never pull something like that. I was also very grateful. That was really kind of her; it made me very happy. I guess I really didn’t know what to expect after that. But they kind of ignored me and Natalia for a couple of days. Then they started apologizing, they were honestly kind of bad at it, but it was very nice of them. Then they asked me and her if we wanted to join them at lunch. After that I started to notice that people were kinder to each other. Before, there were just a few friend groups, and now nobody’s sitting alone at lunch. It started to seem more like the Academy, where everyone’s happy. Natalia was so nice to me, and now somehow everyone’s being nicer to each other! It was great. Boss started to notice the changes too. He started picking different workers for Worker of the Month, which was great. When Natalia got chosen, she was so happy! I love this place so much more now because of kindness. So, if you ever see someone at work or at school that seems lonely, go up to them and ask if they want to be your friend. It will make their life so much better, because kindness spreads joy.
