Bang! The door slammed shut. The sound echoed throughout the house, complimented by the sound of rain tapping on the window. Sean entered the garage door and started stomping towards his room before being stopped by my brother.
“Another bad day at school?” Sean’s brother asked.
Sean stopped and looked at him.
While making eye contact, Sean’s brother said, “Well whatever you do, don’t go watching those stupid videos again, I swear you’re addicted.”
Sean set his expectations too high if he was hoping for any sympathy from his brother.
Of course, why would he help me in the first place? He doesn’t care about me. No one cares about me, he thought.
With this, he stormed to his room and slammed the door, the sound echoing through the house once more. Sean shut the blinds and turned on a warm-colored lamp, creating a nice, dark, cozy space in which he can partake in his favorite activity. Sean likes to watch videos of liminal spaces: places that are the in-between of two destinations that often feel abandoned yet familiar in our minds, such as an empty school hallway during summer break, or the inside of a mall at four in the morning. The videos that Sean watches are an amalgamation of these liminal spaces called the Backrooms. To Sean, these videos help him cope, a sense of nostalgia that puts his mind at ease from all of the stress that life puts on him.
Sean’s favorite video, Backrooms Found Footage, is a video that is a first-person perspective through an old camera of an unnamed individual exploring a level of the Backrooms that consisted of a series of rooms with mono-yellow wallpaper, old moist carpet, electrical outlets that are scattered, and the inconsistent placement of fluorescent lighting. Sean loves this video so much because of how real it looks.
Considering how he felt about his life right now, he thought, you know, maybe it wouldn't be so bad if I could escape to the Backrooms? It'd honestly be so fun if I could explore the different levels, and I wouldn't have to deal with school or the moron known as my broth-
Click-bang! Before he could even finish his thoughts, his brother busted into his room.
“Of course, why am I not surprised?” asked Sean’s brother. “Is this all you do with your life, sit around and watch these stupid Backrooms videos?”
Sean said nothing. He didn’t say anything because he knew that anything he said would be retaliated by a whooping.
“Maybe these videos are the reason that you are always in such a crappy mood,” said Sean’s brother. “If I see you watching these stupid videos again, I’ll punch you in the face,” he said as he began to exit the room.
Then finally, Sean spoke, “…it’s all I have, Matthew…”
Matthew stopped in the doorway, “What did you say?”
Sean had enough, he snapped back, "This is all I have! Can't you see that this is the only thing that helps distract me from all of the crap going on in my life?! Why else would I be watching these stupid videos so much? Did you ever think it was a good idea to maybe check in on me instead of insulting me based on the videos I watch? Or are you too oblivious and stupid to even care?!”
Sean was fuming, and his snapping at Matthew like that only added fuel to the fire.
Matthew began to approach Sean and yelled, “Listen, it's bad enough that I have to deal with your crap daily, and I am sure Mom and Dad are fed up with it too! Your obsession with this nonsense is completely stupid! This is all that you have?! This has to be the saddest thing that I've ever heard!"
Sean was on the verge of tears, and continued, “If it’s so sad, then how about I go and just run away?!”
"And where are you going to go," Matthew rebutted in a mock manner, "the Backrooms?”
“Yeah, I will!” yelled Sean.
“Oh my god,” said Matthew, “you are the stupidest, most delusional, most idiotic person I have ever met.” Matthew walked out the door, “You’ll be back within the next hour, so try and humiliate yourself even more.”
Sean began to journal all of the possible levels in the Backrooms, including the entrances, exits, and any other information that he deemed necessary.
After Sean finished, he began to gather his things while thinking to himself, I hate him, I hate him! What does he know?! I can’t wait to prove him wrong! Even if I end up dying in the Backrooms, it’d still be better than living in this prison cell!
Several hours passed, and the once before the empty household was a little bit more ambient. Both Sean's mother and father arrived home, too.
Sean exited his room; Matthew was on the couch. As Sean walked by, all Matthew did was shake his head. This motivated Sean to leave even more.
Sean walked near the kitchen and the savory, flavorful aroma of steak and potatoes began to enter his nostrils. The amazing smell made him hungry. He had put food in his bookbag, food meaning energy bars with little to no nutritional value.
As Sean walked by the kitchen, his father started to speak, “Hey, bud,” said Sean’s father cheerfully, “you going somewhere?”
Sean’s mind pulled a blank, he had to think of something quick: “Oh- uh… yeah… I am going to go for a walk.”
“At this hour?” responded Sean’s father, “And with all of that stuff?”
“Yeah, uh…” started Sean, “I think I am going to try and film something.”
“Oh, okay,” said Sean’s father. “Don’t take too long, dinner will be ready in a little bit.”
“Yeah…” said Sean as he exited the house.
As Sean walked outside, the cool, crisp breeze danced around him. It was breezy and foggy, the lights in the neighborhood diffused and emitted such subtle, soft light. The environment was perfect. Sean felt it in the air; this would the night that he would escape to the Backrooms. Sean approached the woods behind his home, he had one goal in mind: accidentally tripping on something. Sean slowly walked along the wet, dewy grass. He took one last look at his surroundings before committing to the promise he made. Sean approached the entrance to the woods and took a few steps in, he could barely see anything. The less visibility, the better. He took a few steps, crunching on the multiple leaves and twigs scattered on the cold, wood grounds.
Crunch…crunch…crunch…crunch……crunch……crunch……crunch. Sean paused. Then he started to run. He kept running and running and running and running. As he was running, he closed his eyes to heighten the chance of being tripped. He kept running with his eyes closed, the anticipation of hitting something nearly stopped Sean, but he knew he had to keep going.
Smash! Sean had hit something and began to fall on his back. To Sean, it seemed like he was falling forever until his back finally hit the ground. As Sean tried to get up his vision was blurry, ears ringing as well. The ringing of his ears was slowly getting replaced by the sound of fluorescent lights buzzing. As Sean gathered himself, he looked around and saw the monochrome yellow wallpaper. He saw the infinitely and randomly generated walls and pillars. He saw and smelled the moist carpet. It was then that Sean realized: he was in the Backrooms.
A place that was thought to be an urban legend was actually real. Sean couldn’t believe it.
Nearly everything that Sean had written down in the journal he made was accurate; all of the acute details. The monochrome wallpaper, the fluorescent lights, everything. He wanted to shout and celebrate but didn’t because he knew that the noise could possibly attract an unwanted visitor. After Sean had gathered himself from all of his excitement, he began his journey of traversing the Backrooms. The first couple of hours were nothing but trying to make sense of the environment around him. He knew that his mind and sanity were one the biggest weapons against this liminal world. Sean realized that he had forgotten to start a stopwatch, and immediately started counting the amount of time spent in this realm.
Just then, Sean got the idea to take his phone out and start recording his adventure in the backrooms out of inspiration from all of the fan-made videos on YouTube.
He got out his phone, started recording, and began to talk to the camera, "I am finally here! After everybody said that I was obsessed with something that didn't exist, I can finally say that you are all WRONG!" Sean's voice echoed but was quickly cut out by the buzzing of the fluorescent lights. "I am finally living in the reality that had originally helped me cope with the stress of living in the real world," Sean began, "but here I have no responsibilities! No due dates, no grades, none of it! I am finally free in the realm that I've been dreaming of. I have no idea how far I'll go or how long I will survive, but at least I will die doing something that I loved."
Sean stopped recording and started to traverse the endless amounts of the scenery of Level 0. The architecture seemed similar, but no one room was the same. An amalgamation of randomly generated hallways and chambers that reached for miles on every side. Every now and then there would be an occasional difference: areas with practically no lights, different wallpaper, flooring besides the moist carpet that would normally reside in Level Zero, and rooms that shared similar attributes to those of the interior of a house.
Eventually, Sean reached a point of Level Zero where the floor's angle was depressing around 45º angle. The walls and ceiling did the same, but there wasn't any lighting on the ceiling or walls for this ramp-like structure. Sean emerged from the ramp-like structure to walk into a giant open area with a few, thick poles that went up to the ceiling. This room had to be at least thirty feet tall, yet the room size was limited.
Looking around, Sean saw a doorway at the opposite end of the room and train tracks perpendicular to the exit, cutting right through the middle of the room. He was perplexed.
Perplexed as he was, Sean got out his phone and started to record his findings, "Well, this is strange. I am in this really tall room and train tracks are going across here, they look almost brand new. There are also two narrow tunnels on either side of the tracks, maybe trains to go through here?" Sean walks over to one of the sides of the tunnels and turns on his flashlight. "Oh wow," Sean said, "it's like… a really long tunnel that curves, I assume it keeps curving since it gets cut off by the wall. Are the tracks embedded in the carpet? How does that work?"
Sean begins to investigate the tracks near the tunnel along the wall. As he stated previously, the tracks are brand new; no signs of wear or tear on the rails. While investigating, Sean heard what sounded like a bang coming from further along the tunnels. Suspecting that an oncoming train might be coming, he felt the rails for any vibrations. …Nothing.
“Okay, that scared me,” Sean said to the camera while letting out a chuckle. “But I don’t think there should be a train coming, the tracks aren’t vibrating?”
Sean stepped off of the tracks and stuck to the wall adjacent to the corner of the tunnel entrance. He began to slowly peak in the tunnel with his camera and flashlight in hand. He continued to keep peaking until he saw a faded light coming from the tunnel. The light grew brighter. And brighter. And brighter. And brighter. And brighter. Sean's instincts were telling him to get away from the tracks as soon as possible. As Sean began to back up, he looked back at the tunnel and saw the headlights coming from the train. The train was about to hit him. Sean only had a split second to react or he could possibly lose a foot. Sean leaped from the tracks just in time, as what appeared to be a New York-styled commuter train sped by. The train had to be going at least 300 miles per hour, it was also lengthy. As the train passed by, Sean covered his ears; a highspeed train crossing in a narrow room was deafening. While covering his ears, Sean tried to catch his breath and process what just happened. It took about thirty seconds for the commuter train to pass by. Sean was happy that he still had his feet, but realized that he was missing something: his phone.
After recalibrating his thoughts and stabilizing his conscience, Sean began to worry that the train ran over and crushed his phone. He tried his best to look in between the rails without physically moving his body. The phone was not crushed, and because the floor was carpet, the phone sustained no damage.
Sean found his phone and picked it up, “No way! It was still recording?! Hopefully, I got the train on video."
He picked up his phone in between the rails and bolted towards the doorway opposite from where he had originally entered. Once he got to a good resting point, he sat down, opened the camera app on his phone, and watched the video. The moment Sean jumped was when the phone landed in between the rails. The camera was facing up and captured the moment the train passed over the phone. Sean was amazed that a commuter train such as that one was even capable of exceeding speeds of 100 miles per hour. After rewatching it a couple of times, he gathered his things, and once more began to explore.
Sean looked at his stopwatch, the time read “4:29:27.198.” Has it really been that long? Whatever the case, Sean began to get sick of the monochrome yellow wallpaper, the smell of the moist carpet, and the insanity-driving noise of the fluorescent lights. He had to get out of this level. Sean began to increase his walking speed, searching for any place that is different from the headache-inducing location that he was already in.
Anything, anything, anything please anything but this, thought Sean. His speed-walking turned into running. He had to get out of there, no matter what. Sean was starting to panic, one of the biggest things not to do in the Backrooms.
After running for a little while, Sean stopped to catch his breath. While trying to calm down he spotted something out of the corner of his eye. It was writing. As Sean walked in the direction of the writing, it became more apparent. "THIS WAY ” was written on the wall. Sean really didn’t have any other choice but to follow the writing, even if it had the potential to be a trap. Writing started to appear more on the walls. “THIS WAY , THIS WAY , GO HERE, EXIT ” were all of the writings that Sean saw on the wall. After walking passed the “EXIT ” writing on the wall, he saw a door at the end of a narrow but insanely long hallway. Sean started to walk towards it before he heard something behind him. He froze, slowly turned around, and saw what was making the noise. Sean knew exactly what it was. The entity roaming about the Backrooms that is close to Sean is known as a "Howler." It was a tall, unknown entity with cable-like appendages that make up the body, arms, and legs. The thing had to be at least seven feet tall. It was terrifying, with its low-pitched groaning and heavy stomping, the fearful would not even begin to describe it.
Sean was out in the open, and the Howler was approaching him. There weren’t any walls or poles that Sean could hide behind, his only option may be to book it towards the door. Sean remembered in his journal that being quiet is an effective way to avoid a Howler. Slowly, Sean began to walk on the balls of his feet and stealthily move towards the door. Sean knows if he makes one slight noise, he’s done for. In case anything bad happened to him, he began to record on his phone so someone else could find his footage if Sean ended up being the victim of a Howler.
Please… please… please… please… please don’t see me, thought Sean. He was scared to the point where began to tear up. It was difficult to breathe silently, cry, and tiptoe at the same time.
Creeeeeeeeek… Sean froze. He had made a noise that could have possibly alerted the present Howler.
Boom… boom… boom… boom… boom. The Howler was searching. It appeared behind one of the walls and looked around. Sean tried his absolute hardest to keep quiet from this malicious, frightening, slender being. The Howler kept searching and searching for the source of the noise.
Boom… boom… boom… boom… boom… That’s all that Sean heard whilst staying quiet in an attempt to save his life.
The thumping suddenly stopped. Then it got faster. And faster. Sean turned around and saw the Howler running towards him. Sean has to run for his life.
Pleasepleasepleasepleasepleasepleasepleasepleasepleasepleaseplease, thought Sean while he ran towards the door.
As Sean ran, the Howler became making this ear-piercing scream. The scream sounded like all of the animals combined: an amalgamation of screams from lions, dogs, monkeys, etc. But its scream did not sound like an animal. The scream sounded so demonic, so dark and blood lusted.
Sean ran with no thoughts in his head until he began to try and interpret the Howler’s screams. “AGHHHHHHHH NOOOOOOOOOOO SHAAAAAAAAAAAN” screamed the Howler. “CCCCCOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO BEEEEEEEEEEECCCKKKKKKKKKK.”
Was the Howler speaking to him? It’s almost as if it was trying to communicate with Sean.
“PRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAASH NOOOOOOOO SSSHHOOOOOOOOOOOO” the Howler screamed.
Just then, Sean began to hallucinate. He saw images of himself, the foggy woods that surrounded him, except darker, and something that resembled a figure along with a voice.
What am I seeing…? thought Sean. It looks a bit like my woods at home, and that figure…that voice… wait…is that…Matthew?
Sean began to see visions of his brother; except he could not make out what he was saying. The dialect of the Howler and Matthew sounded similar to Sean, were they the same? Sean's body began to slow down, and his running speed decreased drastically. Everything started to fade black.
What’s happening? thought Sean. I feel extremely… lightheaded, and so does my body…
Sean’s hearing began to fade along with his other senses.
The Howler’s screams began to fade out as well and became less intelligible, “PLEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSEEEEEE NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO”
But something in Sean changed. Adrenaline started to coarse through his veins, and he regained the energy he needed to escape the Howler. The only problem was that the Howler was right behind him. Sean picked himself up and took off for the door. The Howler persisted, following close behind. It was a race of survival; Sean was about to lose. He kept sprinting down the narrow hallway, the door steadily approaching. Sean didn't know how long he could keep this up. The adrenaline was wearing off, and his body started to give out. He was so close, yet so far. Would Sean even be able to close the door before the Howler reaches him?
No……no……NO! thought Sean. I will not be beaten by this thing; I will survive and conquer the Backrooms!
Sean gathered up all of the strength left in his body, and made a final push towards the door, with the Howler about to reach him. With all of his might, Sean jumped for the door, went inside the room, and slammed it on the Howler. The Howler was banging and scratching on the door, the sound loud enough to make Sean's body shake and the scratching worse than the ear-piercing noise of a fork scratching a dinner plate. Sean held the door with any strength left over and covered his ears to try and drown out the screeching and screaming of the Howler.
After a little persistence from the Howler, it stopped hitting the door and began to walk away.
BOOM…Boom…boom…boom. The Howler stomped away; Sean was safe for now. The new room was a little different, the wallpaper was blue instead of monochrome yellow, the carpet was dry and didn’t stink of moist carpet smell, and there were some non-fluorescent circular lights on the ceiling. Sean didn’t care much for the change in scenery, he was thankful that he was alive. The first thing he did when he got into that room was lie down, and breathe. Sean was practically hyperventilating; it did not feel like enough oxygen was reaching his lungs. After he caught his breath, he stood up and lay his back on one of the walls. He hunched over and proceeded to vomit. The smell of stomach acid quickly filled the room and only added to Sean's urge to throw up. Once he collected himself, he took a drink of water he got from his backpack. Oh, what a relief it was to clear the disgusting, acidic taste of vomit in his mouth; luckily, he didn't get it on any of his clothes.
Sean escaped the blue hallway, which led into another room. This room had gray drywall with wooden floors; it smelled a bit like sawdust or some kind of wood. There was a table in the center with a metal box on it. Four chairs were surrounding the table, Sean took a seat and opened the box.
"No way, I've always wanted to try this!" exclaimed Sean in a raspy voice, still exhausted from the Howler encounter. What he found in the metal box was a couple of almond waters. Almond water is one of the many resources that can be found in the Backrooms. It was in a carbonated can, much like a soda. Sean popped the tab and heard the sizzling. The smell resembled water with a slight hint of vanilla. "Welp here goes nothing," Sean said, before taking a sip of the almond water. It had a slight watered-down taste of butter and vanilla, the carbonation emulated some sort of texture for the drink, and Sean liked it. Oddly enough, the energy Sean had lost was regenerating rather quickly. Sean hasn’t heard of any facts about healing properties in almond water, especially in the backrooms, so this was a shock for him. Sean packed up the rest of the almond water and continued on his journey.
Sean looked at his watch and the time read “6:01:09.012.” Sean had only been in the backrooms for six hours and began to question how he was going to survive in this world, especially with the scarce materials in his book bag. Eventually, Sean reached a room with a pool surrounded by white glass. He was sweaty from the Howler, so he decided to take off his clothes and bathe in the pool. The pool seemed natural enough: the water was clear and smelled exactly like chlorine. Sean got his phone from his bookbag and put it in a sandwich bag to prevent contact with the water, and he began to record.
“So, I was just chased by an entity called a Howler, it was one of the most horrifying experiences of my life, and I almost died. But I didn’t! I survived an entity in the Backrooms and am… fairly confident that I’ll be able to survive for even longer…” Sean said in a voice that had despair behind it. The reality of the Backrooms was closing in on Sean. He lay down in the pool with his head underneath the water, phone in hand. After laying there for a few seconds, he felt that the temperature of the water had gone up. He sat back up and saw his surroundings. He was somewhere completely new. Sean looked around in a panic in search of his stuff; his bookbag wasn't there. The only thing that was on him was his shorts and his phone.
“This can’t be happening,” Sean said, his voice growing with hopelessness every second, “my stuff…it’s…gone." Sean couldn't do anything but cry. All of the things that he packed to help him survive were missing. Not only that, but the encounter with the Howler deprived most of the sanity that Sean had left. It was as if he was a husk, the only emotion he felt was pain, despair, and defeat. He missed his family; he even missed his brother whom he "hates" so much. He missed his self-proclaimed "terrible home life." He wept for a little while; maybe crying would help.
A little time has passed. After releasing his bottled-up emotions, Sean observed his surroundings and realized where he was. He was in a specific level of the Backrooms that was completely safe. Sean was in the Poolrooms. This level of the Backrooms had tunnels and hallways made of white glass tiles that were typically found in swimming pools. There was knee-high lukewarm water with a scent of chlorine, and natural light leaking from emissive points in the wall. This gave Sean a little bit of comfort. This little amount of comfort could not surpass the amount of dread Sean is experiencing, however. The only thing that Sean could do to survive was to keep moving. As he walked through the Poolrooms, his legs, and hands began to turn prune-like. He kept on walking and thought about how he might die here.
Will I commit suicide out of insanity? Will another entity come along to tear me limb from limb? Whatever it is, it can’t be far from me now. I don’t have the slightest chance of surviving, thought Sean. He kept on trudging through the lukewarm waters of the Poolrooms.
While walking, he lost track of time and where he was. There was an arch made of some kind of stone material on the side, something you would see at the '90s or 2000s waterpark. Sean went through the arch and shuddered when he went inside. It was a medium-sized room with pink-colored tiles on the walls. There were three pipes on the far wall pumping water into the pool. This water had the scent of chlorine but different somehow. As Sean navigated through the waterpark with a fearful yet nostalgic feeling to it, a sense of uneasiness began to grow. Sean knew that something was stalking him. He knew it wasn't anything good. With the last bit of his energy, Sean walked himself to another room with similar architecture, but with a center cylindric pool that had a depth of at least one hundred feet. Along the wall of this room sat a bench made of the same pink material as the walls. Sean took a seat, took out his phone, and began to record his final moments.
"W-well… I guess that's it. I give up. I give up traversing this endless cycle of torture in these levels that spread over millions and millions and millions of miles," cried Sean, desperately trying to overcome his tears, but not succeeding. "I want to say that I am sorry to my family, my friends, and to anyone who had to deal with my behavior. I was selfish. I don’t want to end up dying here, but…” said Sean before he started to cry once more. Struggling to get the words out, Sean says, “I-……I-I…g-guess it’s too late f-for that now, right? L-like I said before, I apologize t-to anyone who is watching this tape.” Sean paused for a moment before continuing, “I-I am probably going t-to d-die soon… it’s funny. The one thing I found comfort in i-is going to k-kill me.” Sean chuckled while tears rolled down his eyes, clouding his vision. Snot ran down his nose, and Sean tasted the salt coming into his mouth from the tears. Before he could say anything else, he heard outside of the room the sloshing of water.
Slosh slosh slosh slosh slosh slosh slosh slosh slosh slosh. It was some kind of animal with four legs.
"O-oh," started Sean, "w-would you look at that? L-looks like s-something is coming my w—way." At this point in time, Sean had accepted his death but was terrified of the anticipation that lay before it. While sobbing uncontrollably, Sean resumes, "I-If there is a god out there in c-charge of the n-next realm, I-I hope you will g-greet me in open arms."
The sloshing began to get faster. There was nothing he could to do stop it. Before meeting his fate, Sean rested the phone on a wall and made sure the camera was pointing at him. The entity bursted in and began to run toward Sean. There was more than just one; there was a whole pack. As the four-legged entities started running towards Sean's location, Sean could do nothing but scream. His screams were quickly drowned out by the sounds of gurgling, demonic barks, and the tearing of limbs. The last thing the phone camera captured was the pink ceramic bench covered with what used to be Sean's body. No one knows Sean’s whereabouts. No one knows that Sean is dead. No one will ever know what happened to Sean until the footage is recovered by somebody else.
