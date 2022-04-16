Seventh-grade
Academic honor roll
Amber Stoller
Noah Schlatter
Grady Helms
Blake Noggle
Cole Manz
Honor roll
Campbell Volk
Zachary Stoller
Grayson Sutton
Kaelyn Vejar
Benjamin Gurney
Miley Jacobs
Steffany Lopez-Castillo
Madison Gilbert
Elizabeth Graham
Arianna Viola
KaMaury Sullivan
Carter Baumle
Alex Doster
Olivia Zartman
Ella Crosby
Eli Treece
Reece Olwin
Isabel Gilbert
Eighth-grade
Academic honor roll
Caitlyn Mead
Riley Manz
Honor roll
Clay Stoller
Addison Stoller
Whitney Boroff
Torree Sinn
Lucas Morehead
Natalie Richie
Estrella Martinez-Sandoval
Micah Sinn
Lily Boyd
Griffin Williamson
Lance Maenle
Kaden Wilcox
Abigail Evans
Abby Elkins
Izabella Foust
Emma Stouffer
Aubree Miller
Amber Stoller
Careen Winans
Tanner Laukhuf
Myleigh Sheets
Raegan McGarvey
Caroline Winans
Mylie Wittwer
Lexi Moore
Caden Sinn
Jack Schoenauer
Deklyn Schweinsberg
