Seventh Grade
Academic honor roll
Noah Schlatter
Honor roll
Grady Helms
Amber Stoller
Grayson Sutton
Blake Noggle
Campbell Volk
Cole Manz
Stefany Lopez-Castillo
Eli Treece
Madison Gilbert
Miley Jacobs
Johnalynn Shellenbarger
Zachary Stoller
Carter Baumle
Kaelyn Vejar
KaMaury Sullivan
Eighth Grade
Caitlyn Mead
Riley Manz
Lucas Morehead
Clay Stoller
Deklyn Schweinsberg
Addison Stoller
Whitney Boroff
Torree Sinn
Micah Sinn
Lily Boyd
Caden Sinn
Mylie Wittwer
Emma Stouffer
Aubree Miller
Griffin Williamson
Raegan McGarvey
Abby Elkins
Ingrid Bautista
Jack Schoenauer
Abigail Evans
Caleb Cox
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
