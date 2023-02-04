Due to incorrect information submitted to The Crescent-News corrected honor rolls for Tinora Middle School are resubmitted here:
Tinora Middle School
Eighth grade
4.0
Grayson Askins
Ryder Backhaus
Riley Baldwin
Zoe Billings
Joshua Bishop
Trace Buchholz
Joni Chase
Alivia Knight
Wesley Maxwell
Noah Meyer
Joshua Moser
Cheyenne Myers
Jared Neff
India Okuley
Pal Patel
Nolan Rittenhouse
Briley Rutherford
Brianna Salazar
Nathan Sattler
Ella Schaublin
Emma Seip
Madison Spangler
Logan Stein
Samuel Tankersley
John Wachtman
Emma Wilson
Kate Zimmerman
3.99-3.5
Koben Bumb
Kaitlyn Draghiceanu
Justice Fockler
Carsen Greve
Ethan Jewell
Konnor Kime
Mason Kruse
Grace Kwiatkowski
Jennifer Lichtenwald
Mackenzie Maassel
Kaiden Massengale
Malaki Molina
Andrew Petch
Carter Radzik
Emberishia Sandys
Coltin Smith
Kolton Snyder
Scout Temple
Alexandria Thompson
Lindsey Weber
3.49-3.0
DeShon Cooper
Vanessa Cummins
Gage Duma
Colt Etchison
Vada Hesselschwardt
Deagan Johns
Kaden Jones
Aaliyah Lee
Joshua Lieb
Brody Meienburg
Summer Moser
Madelyn Paholak
Dirk Peffley
Cooper Replogle
Eliana Rivera
O'Sean Smith
Melinda Stuckey
Ian Tong
Dillon Welling
Seventh grade
Avery Acevedo
Brodin Adkins
Anderson Babcock
Mackenzy Bacon
Joseph Barnes
Elliot Bauer
Ashlyn Chupa
James Geiger
Emma Gerencser
Aubrey Hall
Gabrielle Jordan
Kenli Kruse
Cash McCann
Gavin Rittenhouse
Savannah Schroeder
Bailey Wiseman
Macy Behnfeldt
Brooklyn Behnfeldt
Hannah Bidlack
Nahla Flanary
Ella Homier
Elliot Horn
Calvin Martin
Sydney McMaster
Carlie Roehrig
Jade Sandys
Ella Schaufele
Hadley Spieth
James Wilson
Alex Bohn
Joseph Coppes
Ian Gustwiller
Grady Hampton
Colton Helmke
Dmitri Henderson
Cale Johnson
Jackson Lee
Grant Lymanstall
Ryan Mills
Owen Reynolds
Owen Sampson
Haiden Shaver
Avah Spencer
Grady Stark
Evie Wiemken
Joseph Zolman
