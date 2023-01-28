Seventh grade
4.0
Avery Acevedo
Anderson Babcock
Mackenzy Bacon
Elliot Bauer
Hannah Bidlack
Ashlyn Chupa
James Geiger
Emma Gerencser
Aubrey Hall
Ella Homier
Elliot Horn
Kenli Kruse
Calvin Martin
Cash McCann
Sydney McMaster
Gavin Rittenhouse
Jade Sandys
Ella Schaufele
Savannah Schroeder
Hadley Spieth
Bailey Wiseman
3.99 — 3.5
Joseph Barnes
Brooklyn Behnfeldt
Macy Behnfeldt
Nahla Flanary
Grady Hampton
Gabrielle Jordan
Grant Lymanstall
Ryan Mills
Carlie Roehrig
Grady Stark
James Wilson
Joseph Zolman
3.49-3.0
Brodin Adkins
Karly Carpenter
Joseph Coppes
Colton Helmke
Evie Wiemken
Ian Gustwiller
Braylen Nicely
Alex Bohn
Cale Johnson
Owen Reynolds
Emmett Wilde
Haiden Shaver
Noah Cereghin
Madison Fenton
Liam Behnfeldt
Owen Sampson
Graham Hammon
Ava Kissner
Jackson Lee
Dmitri Henderson
Avah Spencer
Eighth grade
Grayson Askins
Ryder Backhaus
Riley Baldwin
Zoe Billings
Joshua Bishop
Joni Chase
Alivia Knight
Wesley Maxwell
Brody Meienburg
Noah Meyer
Cheyenne Myers
Jared Neff
India Okuley
Pal Patel
Andrew Petch
Nolan Rittenhouse
Briley Rutherford
Brianna Salazar
Nathan Sattler
Ella Schaublin
Emma Seip
Logan Stein
Samuel Tankersley
John Wachtman
Kate Zimmerman
Trace Buchholz
Koben Bumb
Kaitlyn Draghiceanu
Justice Fockler
Carsen Greve
Ethan Jewell
Konnor Kime
Mason Kruse
Grace Kwiatkowski
Jennifer Lichtenwald
Joshua Lieb
Mackenzie Maassel
Kaiden Massengale
Malaki Molina
Joshua Moser
Madelyn Paholak
Dirk Peffley
Carter Radzik
Eliana Rivera
Emberishia Sandys
Coltin Smith
Kolton Snyder
Madison Spangler
Melinda Stuckey
Scout Temple
Alexandria Thompson
Lindsey Weber
Dillon Welling
Emma Wilson
DeShon Cooper
Trey Cordes
Vanessa Cummins
Colt Etchison
Deagan Johns
Summer Moser
Kirk Okuly
Cooper Replogle
O’Sean Smith
Trevor Sobota
