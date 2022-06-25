Eighth Grade
4.0
Brock Bailey
Taylor Becker
Lukas Bennett
Riley Buenger
Giannah Buttermore
Logan Coy
Tatum Creps
Addilyn Delarber
Bryce Eckert
Nathaniel Ferguson
Paige Gamby
Brennan Gentit
Bella Graziani
Parker Hancock
Sofia Jordan
Rose Kiessling
Madelyn Lee
Teagan Marshall
Liam McMaster
Irelyn Mueller
Andrew Olson
Marisa Raimonde
Dane Schwab
Emma Sheets
Jayden Sines
Addison Smith
Maci Sparks
Ryan Steingass
Addison Thomas
Paul Travis III
Erica Westrick
Dryden White
Jalen Zhang
3.99-3.5
Justin Ankney
Abigail Bacon
Daegon Begin
Evan Bennett
Sydney Fleetwood
Aiden Greve
Craig Hoffman
Abram Jimenez
Kasen Joost
Lauren Lemay
Brock McDowell
Bethany Openlander
Aurora Reeves
Tracey Rich
Phoenix Rogers-Stemen
Alesha Scott
Ciara Skeens
Destinee Smith
Ava Steffel
Kamden Stollsteimer
Caleb Waldfogel
3.49-3.0
Carrey Badenhop
Frankie Bohn
Sophie Bowling
Brody Buchhop
Allan Burchfield
Courtney Garrett
Jeffrey Greunke
Korbin Hughes-Winhoven
Mason Humes
Deja Kimmel
Zaybriel King-Bauer
Eva Martinez
Kennedy Meyer
Reilly Ramey
Dylan Schaufele
Makenzie Timm-Rouse
Madeline Westhoven
Seventh Grade
Grayson Askins
Ryder Backhaus
Riley Baldwin
Trace Buchholz
Joni Chase
Carsen Greve
Alivia Knight
Kaiden Massengale
Wesley Maxwell
Noah Meyer
Jared Neff
India Okuley
Pal Patel
Andrew Petch
Nolan Rittenhouse
Brianna Salazar
Nathan Sattler
Ella Schaublin
Emma Seip
Kolton Snyder
Logan Stein
John Wachtman
Kate Zimmerman
Zoe Billings
Joshua Bishop
Koben Bumb
Ethan Jewell
Deagan Johns
Konnor Kime
Mason Kruse
Grace Kwiatkowski
Jennifer Lichtenwald
Mackenzie Maassel
Brody Meienburg
Joshua Moser
Cheyenne Myers
Briley Rutherford
Melinda Stuckey
Samuel Tankersley
Scout Temple
Lindsey Weber
Emma Wilson
Kiyran Barker
Vanessa Cummins
Kaitlyn Draghiceanu
Kogan Estel
Colt Etchison
Justice Fockler
Kaden Jones
Joshua Lieb
Summer Moser
Dirk Peffley
Cooper Replogle
Eliana Rivera
Emberishia Sandys
Jayden Schultz
O’Sean Smith
Trevor Sobota
Madison Spangler
Ian Tong
Dillon Welling
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.