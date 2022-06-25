Eighth Grade

4.0

Brock Bailey

Taylor Becker

Lukas Bennett

Riley Buenger

Giannah Buttermore

Logan Coy

Tatum Creps

Addilyn Delarber

Bryce Eckert

Nathaniel Ferguson

Paige Gamby

Brennan Gentit

Bella Graziani

Parker Hancock

Sofia Jordan

Rose Kiessling

Madelyn Lee

Teagan Marshall

Liam McMaster

Irelyn Mueller

Andrew Olson

Marisa Raimonde

Dane Schwab

Emma Sheets

Jayden Sines

Addison Smith

Maci Sparks

Ryan Steingass

Addison Thomas

Paul Travis III

Erica Westrick

Dryden White

Jalen Zhang

3.99-3.5

Justin Ankney

Abigail Bacon

Daegon Begin

Evan Bennett

Sydney Fleetwood

Aiden Greve

Craig Hoffman

Abram Jimenez

Kasen Joost

Lauren Lemay

Brock McDowell

Bethany Openlander

Aurora Reeves

Tracey Rich

Phoenix Rogers-Stemen

Alesha Scott

Ciara Skeens

Destinee Smith

Ava Steffel

Kamden Stollsteimer

Caleb Waldfogel

3.49-3.0

Carrey Badenhop

Frankie Bohn

Sophie Bowling

Brody Buchhop

Allan Burchfield

Courtney Garrett

Jeffrey Greunke

Korbin Hughes-Winhoven

Mason Humes

Deja Kimmel

Zaybriel King-Bauer

Eva Martinez

Kennedy Meyer

Reilly Ramey

Dylan Schaufele

Makenzie Timm-Rouse

Madeline Westhoven

Seventh Grade

4.0

Grayson Askins

Ryder Backhaus

Riley Baldwin

Trace Buchholz

Joni Chase

Carsen Greve

Alivia Knight

Kaiden Massengale

Wesley Maxwell

Noah Meyer

Jared Neff

India Okuley

Pal Patel

Andrew Petch

Nolan Rittenhouse

Brianna Salazar

Nathan Sattler

Ella Schaublin

Emma Seip

Kolton Snyder

Logan Stein

John Wachtman

Kate Zimmerman

3.99-3.5

Zoe Billings

Joshua Bishop

Koben Bumb

Ethan Jewell

Deagan Johns

Konnor Kime

Mason Kruse

Grace Kwiatkowski

Jennifer Lichtenwald

Mackenzie Maassel

Brody Meienburg

Joshua Moser

Cheyenne Myers

Briley Rutherford

Melinda Stuckey

Samuel Tankersley

Scout Temple

Lindsey Weber

Emma Wilson

3.49-3.0

Kiyran Barker

Vanessa Cummins

Kaitlyn Draghiceanu

Kogan Estel

Colt Etchison

Justice Fockler

Kaden Jones

Joshua Lieb

Summer Moser

Dirk Peffley

Cooper Replogle

Eliana Rivera

Emberishia Sandys

Jayden Schultz

O’Sean Smith

Trevor Sobota

Madison Spangler

Ian Tong

Dillon Welling

