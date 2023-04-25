Seventh grade
4.0
Avery Acevedo
Anderson Babcock
Mackenzy Bacon
Joseph Barnes
Ashlyn Chupa
James Geiger
Emma Gerencser
Aubrey Hall
Ella Homier
Gabrielle Jordan
Kenli Kruse
Calvin Martin
Cash McCann
Sydney McMaster
Gavin Rittenhouse
Carlie Roehrig
Savannah Schroeder
James Wilson
Bailey Wiseman
3.99 — 3.5
Elliot Bauer
Brodin Adkins
Brooklyn Behnfeldt
Macy Behnfeldt
Hannah Bidlack
Nahla Flanary
Ian Gustwiller
Grady Hampton
Colton Helmke
Elliot Horn
Cale Johnson
Jade Sandys
Ella Schaufele
Hadley Spieth
Grady Stark
Evie Wiemken
Luvia Xol Cucul
Joseph Zolman
3.49-3.0
Joseph Coppes
Alex Bohn
Karly Carpenter
Noah Cereghin
Ava Kissner
Jackson Lee
Grant Lymanstall
Ryan Mills
Owen Reynolds
Haiden Shaver
Violet Skeens
Avah Spencer
Eighth grade
Grayson Askins
Ryder Backhaus
Riley Baldwin
Zoe Billings
Joshua Bishop
Koben Bumb
Joni Chase
Carsen Greve
Ethan Jewell
Alivia Knight
Mason Kruse
Jennifer Lichtenwald
Wesley Maxwell
Noah Meyer
Joshua Moser
Jared Neff
India Okuley
Pal Patel
Andrew Petch
Nolan Rittenhouse
Briley Rutherford
Brianna Salazar
Nathan Sattler
Ella Schaublin
Kolton Snyder
Madison Spangler
Logan Stein
Samuel Tankersley
Kate Zimmerman
Trace Buchholz
Vanessa Cummins
Justice Fockler
Konnor Kime
Grace Kwiatkowski
Mackenzie Maassel
Brody Meienburg
Cheyenne Myers
Carter Radzik
Emberishia Sandys
Emma Seip
Alexandria Thompson
John Wachtman
Lindsey Weber
Emma Wilson
DeShon Cooper
Trey Cordes
Kaitlyn Draghiceanu
Colt Etchison
Vada Hesselschwardt
Deagan Johns
Aaliyah Lee
Joshua Lieb
Kaiden Massengale
Malaki Molina
Matthew Monfette
Summer Moser
Dirk Peffley
Trevor Sobota
Melinda Stuckey
Scout Temple
Ian Tong
Dillon Welling
