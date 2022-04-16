Eighth-grade

Olivia Atkinson*

Andrew Batterson*

Reiss Creighton*

Tayegen Deming*

William Donovan*

Grace Froelich

Braxton John

Jocelyn Merwin

Raegan Myers

Abigail Oberlin*

Allison Ruffer

Dean Shindledecker

Candace Steck

Sarah Wood

Seventh-grade

Aaron Cheeseman*

Aubrey Clemens

Michael Damms

*indicates all A’s

